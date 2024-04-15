Memphis basketball adds UNLV game to 2024-25 schedule

Memphis basketball will travel to Las Vegas where it will face UNLV in a non-conference game during the 2024-25 season, sources confirmed to The Commercial Appeal.

The date has not yet been finalized. It will be the first game of a home-and-home deal with UNLV, with the Tigers hosting the Runnin' Rebels during the 2025-26 season.

Memphis and UNLV have not faced off in men's basketball since the 1997 National Invitation Tournament, and next season's matchup will be just the sixth game in the series' history. The Runnin' Rebels lead the all-time series 4-1. The Tigers' only win came on New Year's Eve, 1970.

Other non-conference games on Memphis' schedule in 2024-25 include a home game against Missouri, road games versus UNLV, Clemson and Virginia, as well as a neutral-site date with San Francisco (at the Chase Center in San Francisco) and three games at the Maui Invitational (Nov. 25-27). In addition to the Tigers, the Maui Invitational field includes two-time defending national champion UConn, North Carolina, Michigan State, Auburn, Iowa State, Dayton and Colorado.

Memphis has added three players out of the transfer portal so far this offseason: Wichita State guard Colby Rogers, Tulsa guard PJ Haggerty and Illinois big man Dain Dainja. Coach Penny Hardaway also signed incoming freshman guard Jared Harris in November 2023. The Tigers are also expected to return forward Nicholas Jourdain, along with walk-on guards Joe Cooper and Noah Stansbury.

