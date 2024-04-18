Memphis adds home-and-home series with MS State, Ole Miss

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Penny Hardaway is putting together another tough non-conference schedule for next season as the Tigers lock in home and home series with both Mississippi State and Ole Miss.

Memphis will host Mississippi State for the first time since 1983, and the series will flip to Starkville in 2025-26. Next season’s meet-up will be the first between the two since Memphis defeated Mississippi State in the NIT Championship game 77-64 in 2021.

Memphis and also added familiar foe Ole Miss back into the fold.

The Tigers and Rebels have met four times in the last five seasons, and every game in that series was won by the home team.

