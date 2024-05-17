Memphian Doug Barron recalls first major title on Champions Tour

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphian Doug Barron was the last man standing at the Regions Tradions on Mother’s Day to claim his third win on the Champions Tour and his first career major title.

” Dream come true. I mean, I’m playing with two Hall of Famers in the final round, and Steve Stricker and K.J. Choi were in the group ahead. And Steven Alker, who’s been very dominant out there. I felt like the movie ‘Miracle’, said Barron.

After starting his final round tied with Ernie Els, Barron did his best to keep his nerves in check heading to the 18th with a two-stroke lead, as he shot a final round of 4-under 68 to finish -17 for the week.

” It wasn’t pretty coming in, but when I saw the leaderboard on 16, I just knew if I could make some pars, I said the only person that could mess this up was me, and I was throwing up inside the last three holes, but I did keep it together and managed to hit some pretty good shots.”

At the moment, the 54-year-old is playing some of his best golf after nearly a year of rehabbing from tearing both his left and right elbows.

” My goal for the whole week was just do the best Doug Baron can do. This is literally my sixth tournament back and my right elbow is still pretty inflamed and sore. I didn’t know what my best was that day. I just knew I was swinging at the club really well and I felt very confident”.

Unlike Sunday’s final round, Barron’s career on the PGA Tour was like a roller coaster. After earning his Tour card in 1996 he never finished higher than third in 238 events, which led him to give golf a break in 2009.

” The week-in and week-out grind of the PGA Tour was overwhelming for me at times. I kept my card out there a few years, but I didn’t play nearly on the same level. I think I was too hard on myself.”

Though he’s already making plans for a busy summer with the Senior U.S. Open and Senior British Open, the feeling of victory on Mother’s Day 2024 won’t escape him for quite some time.

“It was just an amazing Sunday and a dream come true, just a phenomenal experience. I can’t even explain. It was just overwhelming.”

