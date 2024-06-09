Memorial prize money: Scottie Scheffler sets new single-season money record before U.S. Open
Scottie Scheffler broke his own single-season PGA Tour earnings record with his latest victory at the Memorial Tournament.
Scheffler earned $4 million for his fifth win of the season, moving him to $24,024,553. Last season — for the entire season — he made a then-record $21,014,342.
Scheffler's five victories have all included massive payouts as they have come at a major (Masters), The Players and three signature events (Memorial, RBC Heritage and API).
He's also moves from ninth to seventh on the Tour's all-time money list, with $66,589,782. Here's a look at how the prize money was paid out to the field at Muirfield Village.
FINISH
PLAYER
FEC POINTS
EARNINGS ($)
1
Scottie Scheffler
700
4,000,000.00
2
Collin Morikawa
400
2,200,000.00
3
Adam Hadwin
350
1,400,000.00
4
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
325
1,000,000.00
T5
Ludvig Åberg
275
766,666.67
T5
Matt Fitzpatrick
275
766,666.67
T5
Sepp Straka
275
766,666.67
T8
Tony Finau
191.25
579,000.00
T8
Sungjae Im
191.25
579,000.00
T8
Hideki Matsuyama
191.25
579,000.00
T8
Xander Schauffele
191.25
579,000.00
T12
Nick Dunlap
145
430,333.33
T12
Victor Perez
145
430,333.33
T12
Sahith Theegala
145
430,333.33
T15
Sam Burns
115
329,000.00
T15
Billy Horschel
115
329,000.00
T15
Viktor Hovland
115
329,000.00
T15
Si Woo Kim
115
329,000.00
T15
Rory McIlroy
115
329,000.00
T20
Corey Conners
97.5
259,500.00
T20
Tommy Fleetwood
97.5
259,500.00
T22
Byeong Hun An
80
200,200.00
T22
Akshay Bhatia
80
200,200.00
T22
Max Homa
80
200,200.00
T22
Alex Noren
80
200,200.00
T22
J.T. Poston
80
200,200.00
T27
Emiliano Grillo
52.5
143,500.00
T27
Russell Henley
52.5
143,500.00
T27
Seamus Power
52.5
143,500.00
T27
Adam Svensson
52.5
143,500.00
T27
Nick Taylor
52.5
143,500.00
T27
Davis Thompson
52.5
143,500.00
T33
Jason Day
26.5
106,500.00
T33
Brian Harman
26.5
106,500.00
T33
Matt Kuchar
26.5
106,500.00
T33
Peter Malnati
26.5
106,500.00
T33
Taylor Pendrith
26.5
106,500.00
T33
Justin Thomas
26.5
106,500.00
T39
Austin Eckroat
20.62
88,000.00
T39
Denny McCarthy
20.62
88,000.00
T41
Thomas Detry
19.12
80,000.00
T41
Will Zalatoris
19.12
80,000.00
T43
Keegan Bradley
17.62
72,000.00
T43
Tom Kim
17.62
72,000.00
T45
Eric Cole
15.37
60,500.00
T45
Lee Hodges
15.37
60,500.00
T45
Tom Hoge
15.37
60,500.00
T45
Andrew Putnam
15.37
60,500.00
49
Shane Lowry
13.5
54,000.00
T50
Cam Davis
12.75
51,500.00
T50
Cameron Young
12.75
51,500.00
52
Jackson Koivun (a)
—
—