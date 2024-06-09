Advertisement

Memorial prize money: Scottie Scheffler sets new single-season money record before U.S. Open

Golf Channel
·3 min read
1
Memorial prize money: Scottie Scheffler sets new single-season money record before U.S. Open

Scottie Scheffler broke his own single-season PGA Tour earnings record with his latest victory at the Memorial Tournament.

Scheffler earned $4 million for his fifth win of the season, moving him to $24,024,553. Last season — for the entire season — he made a then-record $21,014,342.

Scheffler's five victories have all included massive payouts as they have come at a major (Masters), The Players and three signature events (Memorial, RBC Heritage and API).

He's also moves from ninth to seventh on the Tour's all-time money list, with $66,589,782. Here's a look at how the prize money was paid out to the field at Muirfield Village.

FINISH

PLAYER

FEC POINTS

EARNINGS ($)

1

Scottie Scheffler

700

4,000,000.00

2

Collin Morikawa

400

2,200,000.00

3

Adam Hadwin

350

1,400,000.00

4

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

325

1,000,000.00

T5

Ludvig Åberg

275

766,666.67

T5

Matt Fitzpatrick

275

766,666.67

T5

Sepp Straka

275

766,666.67

T8

Tony Finau

191.25

579,000.00

T8

Sungjae Im

191.25

579,000.00

T8

Hideki Matsuyama

191.25

579,000.00

T8

Xander Schauffele

191.25

579,000.00

T12

Nick Dunlap

145

430,333.33

T12

Victor Perez

145

430,333.33

T12

Sahith Theegala

145

430,333.33

T15

Sam Burns

115

329,000.00

T15

Billy Horschel

115

329,000.00

T15

Viktor Hovland

115

329,000.00

T15

Si Woo Kim

115

329,000.00

T15

Rory McIlroy

115

329,000.00

T20

Corey Conners

97.5

259,500.00

T20

Tommy Fleetwood

97.5

259,500.00

T22

Byeong Hun An

80

200,200.00

T22

Akshay Bhatia

80

200,200.00

T22

Max Homa

80

200,200.00

T22

Alex Noren

80

200,200.00

T22

J.T. Poston

80

200,200.00

T27

Emiliano Grillo

52.5

143,500.00

T27

Russell Henley

52.5

143,500.00

T27

Seamus Power

52.5

143,500.00

T27

Adam Svensson

52.5

143,500.00

T27

Nick Taylor

52.5

143,500.00

T27

Davis Thompson

52.5

143,500.00

T33

Jason Day

26.5

106,500.00

T33

Brian Harman

26.5

106,500.00

T33

Matt Kuchar

26.5

106,500.00

T33

Peter Malnati

26.5

106,500.00

T33

Taylor Pendrith

26.5

106,500.00

T33

Justin Thomas

26.5

106,500.00

T39

Austin Eckroat

20.62

88,000.00

T39

Denny McCarthy

20.62

88,000.00

T41

Thomas Detry

19.12

80,000.00

T41

Will Zalatoris

19.12

80,000.00

T43

Keegan Bradley

17.62

72,000.00

T43

Tom Kim

17.62

72,000.00

T45

Eric Cole

15.37

60,500.00

T45

Lee Hodges

15.37

60,500.00

T45

Tom Hoge

15.37

60,500.00

T45

Andrew Putnam

15.37

60,500.00

49

Shane Lowry

13.5

54,000.00

T50

Cam Davis

12.75

51,500.00

T50

Cameron Young

12.75

51,500.00

52

Jackson Koivun (a)