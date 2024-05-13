Melvin provides Lee injury update after Giants outfielder exits game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Giants defeated the Cincinnati Reds in walk-off fashion Sunday at Oracle Park, but they lost a key player early in the process after Jung Hoo Lee crashed into the outfield wall.

Jung Hoo Lee exited today's game after appearing to injure himself on a collision with the center field wall pic.twitter.com/ocXon6JI8F — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 12, 2024

San Francisco later announced Lee exited the game with a left shoulder strain, but manager Bob Melvin provided a more substantial update after the Giants' eventual 6-5 extra-innings win.

"Not great," Melvin told reporters when asked how Lee was doing, adding of the outfielder's shoulder, "It's separated."

"So, he's going to get an MRI," Melvin continued. "We'll look at it and see where he is tomorrow, but not great."

Melvin knew it was bad news for Lee and the Giants, who have lost a plethora of players to the injured list recently, immediately after the play.

"Well, I mean, [Lee] goes all out," Melvin told reporters. "You never really know with the wind here -- sometimes it pushes [the ball], sometimes it kills it. But when he hit the wall and he went down and he didn't get up, I didn't have a great feeling about it."

Bob Melvin provides an update on Jung Hoo Lee's shoulder injury pic.twitter.com/1NEyzJVT9W — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 12, 2024

Before Lee sustained a separated shoulder Sunday, the Giants' star offseason addition and everyday leadoff hitter was slashing .262/.310/.331. And with the all-out effort he gives in the outfield, San Francisco certainly hopes to have Lee back sooner than later.

