Melvin confirms Giants still have interest in signing top free agent

The Giants might not be done making moves this offseason. At least according to new manager Bob Melvin.

San Francisco has made a handful of acquisitions via free agency and trade this winter, and with some of the top players still available, the Giants continue to monitor a stagnant free-agent market.

Melvin joined KNBR 680's "Papa & Lund" on Wednesday and was asked what he believes the Giants still need to do this offseason with top free agents like outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger, left-handed pitcher Blake Snell, third baseman Matt Chapman and left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery, who all happen to be clients of super agent Scott Boras, still available.

"Well with Scott, sometimes it takes a little while and the fact that he has basically all the cards at this point with the highest profile guys still out there," Melvin explained. "You'd hate to think it goes into spring training, but it has before and Scott's pretty good about getting the best deal for his guys. So we're still looking at all of those guys basically to see if we can sign one of them.

"As we sit here right now, we do have some depth at these positions with [Jung Hoo] Lee coming in now and our infield, we have a ton of infielders too, so we can withstand not signing one of them, but certainly trying to, so to speak, at this point in time. We'll see how it plays out."

The Giants, at the very least, have been loosely connected to all four Boras clients, but many believe San Francisco has the best shot at signing Chapman over Bellinger, Snell and Montgomery.

Giants pitchers and catchers report to spring training in just two weeks, and with no signs of movement at the top of the free-agent market, it's becoming increasingly likely these players could sign during spring training.

While San Francisco has been busy this offseason, there still is a hunger within the fanbase for more activity, and it appears Melvin shares that sentiment.

