Mel Kiper 2.0 mock draft selects QB for Commanders

Mel Kiper has produced his 2022 NFL Mock Draft 2.0, which includes a new first overall selection and two trades in the first round.

Going first overall is OT Ikem Ekwonu to the Jacksonville Jaguars. As for the Commanders, Kiper does not have Washington trading up for a quarterback but remaining at the No. 11 overall position.

If Washington fans are hoping for inside linebacker Devin Lloyd (Utah), Kiper believes the NY Giants will take him at No. 7.

Personally, I have been hoping cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner (U Cincinnati) who might be available at No.11 for the Commanders. However, Kiper feels Gardner will also be gone, taken at No. 8 by Atlanta.

At No. 9 Kiper foresees Cleveland trading up with Denver, and then taking what he feels is the top receiver this class, Drake London (USC).

Center, Tyler Linderbaum (Iowa) is taken in the No.10 spot immediately ahead of Washington, which means if this scenario were to hold up, not only would Washington be able to select a quarterback, but they could have whichever one they desired.

With the No 11 overall selection in the draft, Kiper has Washington taking the first quarterback off of the board in Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh).

“Taylor Heinicke hasn’t shown he can be a consistent, NFL-level starter; Pickett could be an upgrade,” wrote Kiper.

“This is still a little high for a quarterback based on my big board. I have Pickett and Malik Willis 19 and 20 respectively. But the 24-year old Pickett is ready to play in the NFL right now. I don’t think he will have to have the developmental time that Willis will need.”

“Ron Rivera’s team could compete in the NFC East with competent quarterback play and Pickett could give them a chance. He’s going to be under the microscope at the combine, as we still don’t have an official hand-size for him. He’s expected to have below 9-inch hands, which has been one of the benchmarks for quarterbacks. I’m curious to hear how he does in interviews with teams as well.”

Who are the other quarterbacks drafted in the first round?

Kiper sees the Steelers taking Malik Willis (Liberty U) at the No. 19 selection and the Lions with the Rams’ pick (via the Stafford trade) selecting Matt Corral (Ole Miss) with the final pick of the first round at No. 32.