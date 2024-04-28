Advertisement

Meet the undrafted free agents the Vikings agreed to terms with

Dane Mizutani, Pioneer Press
·1 min read

After putting the finishing touches on the current draft class, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and the rest of the front office remained hard at work. They connected with many players that weren’t selected in the 2024 NFL Draft with hopes of finding a diamond in the rough.

Everybody remembers linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. He signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent last year and went on to become a budding star. The hope within TCO Performance Center is that history will repeat itself this year.

Here’s a look at the undrafted free agents the Vikings agreed to terms with:

