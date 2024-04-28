Meet the undrafted free agents the Vikings agreed to terms with
After putting the finishing touches on the current draft class, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and the rest of the front office remained hard at work. They connected with many players that weren’t selected in the 2024 NFL Draft with hopes of finding a diamond in the rough.
Everybody remembers linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. He signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent last year and went on to become a budding star. The hope within TCO Performance Center is that history will repeat itself this year.
Here’s a look at the undrafted free agents the Vikings agreed to terms with:
California offensive lineman Matt Cindric
Miami linebacker K.J. Cloyd
Kentucky offensive lineman Jeremy Flax
Toledo linebacker Dallas Gant
Mercer receiver Devron Harper
Mercer receiver Ty James
Maryland receiver Jeshaun Jones
South Carolina tight end Trey Knox
Arizona defensive lineman Tyler Manoa
FIU linebacker Donovan Manuel
Arkansas cornerback Dwight McGlothern
UCLA edge rusher Gabriel Murphy
West Virginia offensive lineman Doug Nester
Marshall edge rusher Owen Porter
Air Force edge rusher Bo Richter
North Carolina offensive lineman Spencer Rolland
Oregon defensive lineman Taki Taimani
