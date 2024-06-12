Meet the top women’s college basketball recruits in North Carolina, the HS class of 2025
Last week, Independence High’s Kamryn Kitchen committed to Virginia after reclassifying up a year, into the class of 2024.
For now, Kitchen — scheduled to graduate Wednesday — is still officially in the class of 2025 and is the No. 2 college basketball recruit in the state.
Here are the other players in the top 25.
This list includes rising seniors, players who would graduate during the 2024-25 school year. It is inclusive of players who have played the bulk of their careers in the state and not moved here to play for a non-traditional school.
▪ Note: The Observer has ranked the boys’ basketball and high school football top 25 players for years. This is the first time the media company has ranked the girls’ players. The rankings were done by Randall Clark, a co-host of The Observer’s Talking Preps streaming show.
Rk.
Name
School
Pos.
College
1.
Kate Sears
Watauga
Combo
Virginia Tech
2.
Kamryn Kitchen
Independence
2G
Virginia*
3.
Adelaide Jernigan
Bishop McGuinness
W
Undecided
4.
Caitlyn Jones
Rolesville
PG
Undecided
5.
Kylie Torrence
High Point Christian
SF
Boston College
6.
Gabrielle White
Seaforth
Combo
Undecided
7.
Elle Stone
Mallard Creek
Combo
Undecided
8.
Trista Charles
Oak Grove
F
Undecided
9.
Skyla Tuthill
Winston-Salem Christian
2G
Rice
10.
Icyss Storm
Grace Christian
SF
Undecided
11.
Tionna Pettus
Bessemer City
F
Undecided
12.
Samantha Shehan
Lake Norman
SG
Undecided
13.
Maya McCorkle
Cannon School
PG
Undecided
14.
Alyssa Hankerson
1-of-1 Prep
SG
Undecided
15.
Alana Hankerson
1-of-1 Prep
SG
Undecided
16.
Jocelyne Grier
Winston-Salem Christian
Combo
Undecided
17.
Breonna Roaf
Terry Sanford
G
Undecided
18.
Alexis Shehan
Lake Norman
SF
Undecided
19.
Jamyia Lindsey
Richmond Senior
PG
Undecided
20.
Peyton Harvey
AC Reynolds
PG
Undecided
21.
Braelyn Stilwell
East Burke
PG
Undecided
22.
Samiyah Barker
Durham Hillside
PG
Undecided
23.
Shaymiah Bailey
Mount Tabor
PF
Undecided
24.
Shalyn Bell
North Stanly
PF/C
Undecided
25.
Whitney Rogers
Cherokee
W
Undecided
*Kitchen has reclassified into the 2024 class and is expected to graduate Wednesday