Meet ‘Sir Willie,’ the 1800s Scottish ‘ambassador’ who brings history to the Heritage

Sir William Innes died in London in 1795 — but he doesn’t let that stop him. Golf fans report yearly sightings at the RBC Heritage.

Born in 1719, the wealthy Scotsman was captain of the Society of Golfers at Blackheath, thought to be the sport’s first organized club. In 1790, he appeared in the first-ever published golf print, modeling a fine red coat with a wooden club resting on his shoulder.

Sir William Innes, current-day mascot of the RBC Heritage, was the subject of the first published golf print in 1790. The image was adapted from an earlier painting by English portrait artist Lemuel Francis Abbott.

Now, Sir Willie is the goodwill ambassador to the RBC Heritage. Since 2010, he’s been seen greeting fans, posing for pictures and handing out goodies all across the Harbour Town Golf Links course.

Just don’t expect him to break character.

“The weather’s terrible in Scotland,” Innes told The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette in his well-rehearsed accent. Early Scottish golfers wore heavy tweed jackets and knickerbockers to deal with the region’s cold, rainy climate, he said — which explains his multilayered tartan ensemble in the humid Hilton Head weather.

“You get to a point where you just stop sweating,” he said with a smile. “I’m like 20 degrees warmer than everyone else.”

It’s a price he’s willing to pay for the electric experience of Heritage, he says. The crowds are his favorite part: “The spectators — just their love for the game, their energy and their love for the Lowcountry, coming here and making this event what it is every year.”

RBC Heritage mascot Sir William Innes poses on the front steps of The Inn & Club at Harbour Town, where many professional golfers book their stays for the tournament. The eighteenth-century Scottish golfer has been seen at Hilton Head’s annual PGA Tour event since 2010.

Asked if he hails from the Hilton Head area, Innes furrowed his brow. “I’m from Scotland,” he said.

This iteration of Innes has appeared at the Heritage since 2017, when he made his tournament debut with pocketfuls of free tartan-patterned nail files. The Scotsman also appears at local fundraising events long before the tournament begins. “All these guys in the plaid jackets are just dedicating their time; they’re not getting paid for it,” he said. “It’s really quite amazing charity, because you know it goes right back where you are.”

As the PGA Tour event enters its third round Saturday morning, Sir Willie will visit the course once again, handing out signature tournament sunglasses and cooling towels. If you’re lucky, you might get one of his Heritage-themed Croc Jibbitz.

He’ll also sit on a panel of judges for the Plaid Nation Day costume contest between 12 and 2 p.m. at the Heritage Lawn, whose winner will receive free tickets to next year’s tournament. “I let the crowd decide as well,” he said. “It’s a lot of fun; everyone’s dressed to the nines in plaid.”