Meet the players committed to Iowa State football for National Signing Day

Wednesday marks the beginning of the early signing period for college football recruits, and players from across Iowa – and beyond – will sign on with the Iowa State program.

The Cyclones' recruiting class includes some of the top players in Iowa high school football, as well as several notable players from out-of-state. The list below includes only athletes with scholarship offers.

Get to know the newest set of Cyclone players for National Signing Day, in no particular order but with some of the better-known names at the top.

Southeast Polk quarterback and Iowa State recruit Connor Moberly warms up before a Class 5A state quarterfinal game against Cedar Falls.

Connor Moberly, QB, Southeast Polk

Starting quarterback for the Rams’ last two state championships. Threw for 2,403 yards and 26 touchdowns — with just three interceptions — in Southeast Polk’s undefeated run to the 2023 state championship. Rushed for 222 yards and six touchdowns.

Keaton Roskop, TE, Linn-Mar

Three-star recruit and the first in-state prospect to commit to Iowa State. Sidelined for most of the season with an injury but managed to record 47 yards and a touchdown on two receptions.

Garret Rutledge, OT, Lewis Central

Assisted Lewis Central to the Class 4A state championship and anchored the offensive line, which helped the offense compile 2,733 rushing yards, 2,610 passing yards and 62 total touchdowns. Recorded 29 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and a sack on defense.

Lewis Central's Garret Rutledge, left, knocks down a Norwalk pass on Oct. 13 in Norwalk.

Beau Goodwin, LB, Kingsley-Pierson

An overnight recruit who jumped on an Iowa State offer in the days leading up to National Signing Day. Recorded 1,534 yards and 13 touchdowns as the Panthers’ quarterback and 725 yards and 13 more scores on the ground. Led the team with 84.5 tackles and added 5.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and five interceptions, including a pick-six.

Cooper Alexander, TE, Washington (Oklahoma)

Helped the Warriors to a 15-0 record and a state championship as a senior. Chose the Cyclones over a legacy offer from Oklahoma, where his father was a tight end.

Jace Gilbert, DL, Arrowhead (Wisconsin)

Named first team All-State after recording 42 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, and nine sacks off the line.

Arrowhead defensive lineman Jace Gilbert (23) pressures Marquette quarterback Peter McDevitt (12) in an Aug. 18 game in Wauwatosa, Wis.

Cael Brezina, LB, Downers Grove North (Illinois)

Three-star linebacker recorded more than 100 tackles and helped Downers Grove North to the state championship game.

Dontrell Holt, IOL, Joplin (Missouri)

Lineman helped the Eagles compile 1,865 passing yards, 2,533 rushing yards and 50 total touchdowns, according to MaxPreps.

Wade Helton, OT, Centennial (California)

Helped Centennial to a 9-3 record with 3,217 passing yards, 3,388 rushing yards and 80 total touchdowns, according to MaxPreps.

Brent Helton, IOL, Centennial (California)

Played alongside his brother on Centennial’s offensive line and helped the Huskies to a successful season in his senior year.

Marcus Neal, S, Raytown South (Missouri)

Named the Class 5 Missouri Defensive Player of the Year after recording nearly 100 tackles and five interceptions. Excelled on both sides of the ball as a defensive back and a wide receiver.

Khijohnn Cummings-Coleman, ATH, Coon Rapids (Minnesota)

Recorded 962 yards and 11 touchdowns on 57 receptions. Added 188 yards and two more scores off 14 carries, according to MN Football Hub. Returned one kickoff for a touchdown.

Dylan Lee, RB, Williams Field (Arizona)

Rushed for 2,012 yards and 27 touchdowns on 227 carries in 12 games played. Added 240 receiving yards and one more touchdown in the air.

Quentin Taylor, S, Lake Minneola (Florida)

Helped the Hawks to a 9-4 record with 26 total tackles and a deep run in the playoffs.

Brett Eskildsen, WR, Centennial (Texas)

Went down with an injury in Week 2 of the season after recording 100 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

AJ Burton, OT, Cherry Creek (Colorado)

Helped Cherry Creek to a 13-1 record after the offense compiled 2,593 passing yards, 2,957 rushing yards and 68 total touchdowns.

Mason Miller, LB, Pine Creek (Colorado)

Recorded 53 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss and caused one fumble in the Eagles’ 10-2 season.

Carson Van Dinter, S, Kaukauna (Wisconsin)

Helped his team put together the winningest season in program history with an 11-2 record. Recorded 68 tackles, four interceptions, forced four fumbles and broke up 11 passes.

Kaukauna High School's Carson Van Dinter (23) celebrate a stop against Waunakee in a state semifinal game on Nov. 10.

Danny Inglis, ATH, Canfield (Ohio)

Starred on both offense and defense for Canfield. Recorded 65 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and three sacks in his senior season.

Dominic Overby, WR, West Jordan (Utah)

The Jaguars were 6-6 in Overby’s senior season, in which he recorded 1,140 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. Averaged 17 yards per catch.

Alijah Carnell, DL, Bishop Gorman (Nevada)

Recorded 31 total tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack while helping the Gaels to an undefeated season and the state championship.

