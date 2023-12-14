Meet The Holland Sentinel All-Area Girls Swimming and Diving Team

The Holland Sentinel All-Area Girls Swimming and Diving Team.

Makenzie Baldwin

SCHOOL: West Ottawa

GRADE: Junior

WATER WORKS: Took fourth in 100 backstroke and fifth in 200 free at D1 state meet. Part of all-state relays.

COACH'S VIEW: "Makenzie capped off an outstanding junior season by finishing all state in the 200 free and 100 back, setting a WO school record in the 100 back." - Steve Bowyer

Samantha Bolt

SCHOOL: West Ottawa

GRADE: Senior

WATER WORKS: Part of all-state 400 free relay and other scoring relays at state.

COACH'S VIEW: "Samantha always swims her fastest on relays helping our 400 free relay team to an -state finish." - Steve Bowyer

Abigail Brinks

SCHOOL: Zeeland

GRADE: Senior

WATER WORKS: State meet scorer on relays for Zeeland.

COACH'S VIEW: " Abby made her first state cut this season in the 100 backstroke and was a great piece of our 200 medley relay. She had a very successful senior year and I've been impressed with her leadership throughout the season." - Drew Scheerhorn

Baylee Davis

SCHOOL: West Ottawa

GRADE: Junior

WATER WORKS:

COACH'S VIEW: "Baylee solidified herself as one of the top distance swimmers in the area this season, earning state cuts in the 200 and 500 free, along with all conference honors." - Steve Bowyer

Paige Davis

SCHOOL: Zeeland

GRADE: Sophomore

WATER WORKS: Part of third-place 200 free relay at state.

COACH'S VIEW: "Paige came in and made an impact immediately with her butterfly. She dropped a lot of time in the 100 fly but made an impact at the end of the year with her sprint free as well. She was on the 200 free relay that finished 3rd at state and earned all-state honors" - Drew Scheerhorn

Sadie DuBois

SCHOOL: Holland Christian

GRADE: Senior

WATER WORKS: Finished eighth in diving to earn all-state honors.

COACH'S VIEW: "Sadie set some pretty high goals for herself this year and was willing to put in the work to achieve them. She added some difficult dives to her list and made the changes needed to do them well. I'm incredibly proud of Sadie." - Diane Riemersma

Madison Ensing

SCHOOL: Zeeland

GRADE: Sophomore

WATER WORKS: Finished second in 100 free and third in 50 free at D1 state meet. Part of all-state relays.

COACH'S VIEW: "Madison had a great sophomore year. Her training, her focus on team and the way she finished her season was very impressive." - Drew Scheerhorn

Ariyah Gettings

SCHOOL: Zeeland

GRADE: Freshman

WATER WORKS: Finished seventh in 100 breaststroke at D1 state meet. Part of scoring relays.

COACH'S VIEW: "Ariyah was a great addition this season. She's a very versatile swimmer, has a great IM, her breaststroke and sprinting came along great this season as well. Her performance at state was a big help in getting us into the top 10." - Drew Scheerhorn

Maria Heeres

SCHOOL: Holland Christian

GRADE: Senior

WATER WORKS: Finished sevnth in both 50 and 100 freestyle events to earn all-state honors. Also on two all-state relays.

COACH'S VIEW: "Maria is an incredibly hard worker in and out of the pool. She will give everything she’s got to touch the wall first. She is a leader on our team, and she brings a lot of encouragement to her teammates. She had an amazing senior season. We wish her the very best as she continues her swimming career in college." - Erica Slenk

Miah Hutt

SCHOOL: Zeeland

GRADE: Senior

WATER WORKS: Part of two scoring relays at state, including third in 200 free relay.

COACH'S VIEW: "Miah had such a great rebound year this season and finished with two very impressive swims on our relays at state. Earning her an all-state finish in the 200 free relay." - Drew Scheerhorn

Natalie Legg

SCHOOL: Holland

GRADE: Senior

WATER WORKS: Placed 13th at D2 state meet in the 100 back with a season best time of 1:00.16.

COACH'S VIEW: “Natalie is extremely hard working. She is very smart and strong. We are proud of her many high school accomplishments at Holland High.” - Tonya Book

Ella McNeely

SCHOOL: West Ottawa

GRADE: Senior

WATER WORKS: Qualified for D1 state meet. Was part of scoing relays for Panthers.

COACH'S VIEW: "Ella showed her never give up attitude earning her first ever state cut as a senior at our last chance meet." - Steve Bowyer

Jenna Meyer

SCHOOL: Zeeland

GRADE: Senior

WATER WORKS: State qualifier

COACH'S VIEW: "Jenna has done everything that was required of her this season. Her work ethic and commitment to the team impressed me on a daily basis." - Drew Scheerhorn

Emme Meyering

SCHOOL: Zeeland

GRADE: Junior

WATER WORKS: Finished 16th at Division 1 state meet in diving.

COACH'S VIEW: " Emme progressed so much throughout the season. Qualifying for state in 30th and moving up to 16th place and scoring at D1 state was such a great way to end her junior season." - Drew Scheerhorn

Molly Meyering

SCHOOL: Zeeland

GRADE: Freshman

WATER WORKS: Qualified for D1 state meet in 100 free and was part of Zeeland relays.

COACH'S VIEW: "Molly had a great freshman year by qualifying for state in the 100 free. Freshmen don't usually have a chance to swim at state. It was great to see her get that experience which will help her in future seasons." - Drew Scheerhorn

Liliana Perez

SCHOOL: West Ottawa

GRADE: Junior

WATER WORKS: Qualified for D1 state meet in breaststroke. Part of Panthers scoring relays.

COACH'S VIEW: "Liliana earned her first state cut in the 100 breast this season earning a top 8 ok red finish in that event."- Steve Bowyer

Kalyna Pyk

SCHOOL: West Ottawa

GRADE: Senior

WATER WORKS: Finished 11th in 100 free and 15th in 50 free at D1 state meet. Part of scoring relays.

COACH'S VIEW: "Kalyna as been the anchor of our sprint group and over the past few seasons. She finished her WO career with a top 16 state meet finish in both the 50 and 100 free." - Steve Bowyer

Ruthie Ryden

SCHOOL: Holland Christian

GRADE: Junior

WATER WORKS: Took 12th in 200 IM at D3 state meet and was part of all-state relays for the Maroons.

COACH'S VIEW: "Ruthie has stepped up as a strong leader on our team and brings a lot of positivity to those around her. She doesn’t give up when things are challenging, and she pushes herself every day. I am proud of her for accomplishing many of her goals this season. I am excited to see what her senior year will bring." - Erica Slenk

Eden Siegers

SCHOOL: Holland Christian

GRADE: Senior

WATER WORKS: Part of two all-state relays for Maroons.

COACH'S VIEW: "I am so proud of Eden’s determination and grit this season. She worked really hard and stepped up as a strong team leader this year. Eden excelled in multiple events this season and was an important member of our two relays that placed top eight at state." - Erica Slenk

Izzy Steele

SCHOOL: West Ottawa

GRADE: Junior

WATER WORKS: State meet qualfier in 200 IM. Part of scoring relays for Panthers.

COACH'S VIEW: "Izzy was our teams most improved swimmer this season, earning her first state cut in the 200 IM." - Steve Bowyer

Alyssa Volkers

SCHOOL: Hamilton

GRADE: Freshman

WATER WORKS: Scored on three relays for Hawkeyes. Finished 17th in 100 butterfly at D3 state meet.

COACH'S VIEW: "Alyssa showed up as a freshman and was ready to contribute day 1. She learned a lot over the course of the year, improved herself as a swimmer and a teammate, made state cuts in everything other than the 100 breast and 100 back, and was a huge part of our state team. She made significant contributions on the medley, sprint and 400 free relays, and narrowly missed an individual swim in the 100 fly on Saturday. She absolutely loves the sport, and will be one to look out for next year." Matt Oonk

Layla Winklepleck

SCHOOL: Hamilton

GRADE: Junior

WATER WORKS: Finished 10th in diving at D3 state meet.

COACH'S VIEW: "Layla came up huge for us on the boards all year long, and capped it off with a 10th place finish at the state meet. She has only gotten better over the course of her three seasons with us so far, and I know she’s going to continue to get better. I’m super excited for her upcoming senior season, and know she’s going to do some great things for us come next year." - Matt Oonk

SECOND TEAM

Sara Algera, Holland Christian

Nora Frens, Holland

Adi Garvelink, Hamilton

Addie Grabinski, Hamilton

Ava Helms, Holland Christian

Charlie Hoover, Hamilton

Rylie Huisenga, Holland Christian

McKinley Levandoski, West Ottawa

Miriam Lopez-Koolhaas, Holland

Lydia Lucas, Hamilton

Maya Ludema, Hamilton

Rogen McLean, West Ottawa

Payton Myrick, Holland Christian

Emma Reilly, Hamilton

Thy Tran, Holland

Anna VanDyken, Zeeland

Abby VanIngen, Holland

Keira Volkers, Hamilton

