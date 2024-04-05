Meck County judge denies FSU motions, handing win to ACC

A Mecklenburg County judge has denied two motions by Florida State University, handing a win to the Atlantic Coast Conference. The news was first reported by ESPN.

Florida State wants to get out of the ACC and is suing over the contract that binds them to the conference for the next 12 years.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

If the contract is violated, FSU could be forced to pay $500 million in penalties.

University officials have not said whether they will appeal the decision.

A hearing for the lawsuit will take place on Tuesday in Tallahassee.

VIDEO: ACC, FSU attorneys face-off in Mecklenburg Co. court; judge holds back on ruling