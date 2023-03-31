What it means: Five-star QB Jadyn Davis’ commitment to Michigan football

Finally.

Michigan football put all its eggs in one basket targeting 2024 Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day five-star QB Jadyn Davis basket and it paid off, with him publicly committing on Friday. The Wolverines had a similar strategy last year, with only one quarterback offer out (to Detroit (Mich.) King’s Dante Moore), but those eggs ended up on Michigan’s face.

The addition propels Michigan from No. 4 to No. 3 in the 2024 247Sports team rankings, jumping Notre Dame. He’s the 10th pledge in the class and the highest-rated.

The first impact that Davis will have will obviously be in recruiting, perhaps on two targets who could be immediate beneficiaries of his services. Davis has two teammates at Providence Day who are strongly considering the maize and blue in wide receivers Channing Goodwin (a Michigan legacy) and Jordan Shipp. But his arrival in Ann Arbor should also open the eyes of other big-time receivers, such as five-stars Ryan Wingo and Mylan Graham. Depending on how Davis intends to exist in the 2024 class, he could also become the ringleader, helping lure players at other positions.

The great part of this commitment is also that it took place on national TV, as he appeared live on ESPN’s SportsCenter. That, in itself, gave Michigan big publicity — which should aid in emphasizing the recent success with two consecutive College Football Playoff appearances. Should he choose to be said ringleader, working to bring other players in, it should open the eyes of players such as five-stars Dylan Stewart, Justin Scott, and Elijah Rushing. If he were to join forces with fellow commit, RB Jordan Marshall, they together could be a more formidable force to target the Ohio contingent, such as cornerbacks Aaron Scott and Bryce West.

This brings us to the next point: make no mistake, this was another head-to-head win over Ohio State. The Buckeyes had refocused their efforts on Davis after No. 1 recruit in 2024, QB Dylan Raiola, decommitted and seems unlikely to rejoin the fold in Columbus. With Davis and Marshall heading to Ann Arbor, Michigan has some real momentum both on the field and off in the rivalry. Wins like these are what propel wins on the field, which is how you go on long streaks like OSU had from 2001-2019 and Michigan did in the Jon Cooper era.

What’s more, if incumbent starting QB J.J. McCarthy does decide to move on to the NFL after the 2023 season, the Wolverines have a potential starter ready to go in 2024 — though that’s a lot of pressure on a first-year player. However, it could set Michigan up to not have a big falloff if there is a player exodus, which will continue to pay dividends on the recruiting trail.

So, from an on-field, a recruiting, and an optics standpoint, Davis joining the fold is huge for the maize and blue. This is the biggest recruiting win for Michigan since J.J. McCarthy pledged years ago, and it should be huge for the Wolverines going forward in just about every facet.

