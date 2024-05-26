[Getty Images]

Match-winning goal scorer Adam Armstrong told Sky Sports:

"I don't know what to say. It's what we've been working for all year, we know how good the Championship has been this year.

"What a way to go up! I saw the space in behind [for the goal] and I knew if I put it across goal it was going to go in, so it was a nice one.

"It means everything. The gaffer and his staff came in in pre-season and put a marker down of what they wanted to see, and look at this.

"This is why we're footballers, we want to be involved in the biggest games, what a way to win."