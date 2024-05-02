Meadow Greens Golf Ladies Golf Club opens season

May 2—The Meadow Greens — Ramsey Ladies Golf Club opened their season with a game of Putts on Wednesday.

Twenty-four women participated, trying to minimize their strokes on the greens. Winners on the front nine were Karen Baier with 11 putts, Sandy Davis with 12, Linda Youngmark with 14, and Sheila Cotter with 16 putts (tie broken by handicap hole). The back nine proved to be more challenging, with all winners taking 16 strokes on the greens. Winners were Sandy May, Judy McGuire, Janice Perrigo, and Nancy Wesely.

Karen Baier had the only birdie of the day on hole No. 6. Chip-ins were made by Sandy Davis on hole No. 6, and Linda Youngmark on hole No. 7.

There is still time to join the Club. If interested, leave a message for Karen Baier at (507) 438-4187.