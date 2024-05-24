McKenna to wait on Man Utd job - Saturday's gossip

Kieran McKenna and Mauricio Pochettino keen on Manchester United job, with the Old Trafford club set to sack manager Erik ten Hag...

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna, who has been linked with Brighton and Chelsea, will wait on former club Manchester United, where he previously worked as a coach, before deciding on his next move. (Times - subscription required)

Manchester United will sack manager Erik ten Hag whatever the outcome of the club's FA Cup final against Manchester City on Saturday. (Guardian)

Mauricio Pochettino would like to stay in the Premier League following his exit from Chelsea and is likely to be interested in the Manchester United job if they part ways with Ten Hag. (Standard)

Chelsea are to interview Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca as they conduct their search for a successor to Pochettino. (Standard)

Maresca's release clause in his Leicester contract is believed to be about £7.5m. (Talksport)

Chelsea have not ruled out a move for Roberto de Zerbi, who left Brighton by mutual consent at the end of the season. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Borussia Dortmund are to hold talks about turning Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho’s loan deal into a permanent switch following the Champions League final, but a move for the 24-year-old is unlikely with the Old Trafford club’s asking price too high. (Sky Sports Germany)

Bayern Munich will offer Burnley boss Vincent Kompany a contract until 2027 to become their new manager, with the German club in the final phase of talks with the Clarets about hiring the Belgian. (Sky Sports Germany)

Gian Piero Gasperini is set to snub the chance to become Napoli boss and sign a new contract with Atalanta after winning the Europa League. (L’Eco di Bergamo via Football Italia)

Saudi Arabian clubs are willing to wait until next summer to try to sign Liverpool's Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 31, and Manchester City's Belgium midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, 32, on free transfers if they do not land the pair this summer. (Telegraph - subscription required)

AC Milan and Saudi Arabian clubs are monitoring Brazil defender Emerson Royal, with Tottenham looking to sell the 25-year-old. (Football Insider)

Veteran Croatia midfielder Luka Modric, 38, will sign a one-year contract extension at Real Madrid after the Champions League final. (Relevo - in Spanish)

AC Milan and Juventus are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund's Germany defender Mats Hummels, 35, on a free transfer. (Bild - in German)