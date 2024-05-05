McGlynn crowned manager of the year after unbeaten season

Falkirk boss John McGlynn has been named manager of the year at the PFA Scotland awards.

McGlynn took the top honour afte guidin Falkirk to an unbeaten season as they lifted the League 1 title and secured promotion to the Championship.

The 62-year-old saw off the competition of Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes and Dundee's Tony Docherty to take the title, which is voted for by managers in Scotland.

"It has been a great season and this has been the icing on the cake," McGlynn said.

“I’d like to thank all the managers who voted for me. It is a great honour.

It was an awards double for Falkirk after Callumn Morrison was named League 1 player of the year by the country's players.

Partick Thistle striker Brian Graham was named Championship player of the year, but missed out on the SWPL 1 manager award to Rangers coach Jo Potter.

Gregor Buchanan was named League 2 player of the year.