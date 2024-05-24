Advertisement

McDavid gets the winner in the 2nd OT after Oilers overcome captain's penalty to beat Stars 3-2

stephen hawkins
·2 min read
  • Edmonton Oilers players celebrate a game-winning goal by center Connor McDavid, bottom, left, during the second overtime in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff finals against the Dallas Stars, Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    1/15

    Oilers Stars Hockey

    Edmonton Oilers players celebrate a game-winning goal by center Connor McDavid, bottom, left, during the second overtime in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff finals against the Dallas Stars, Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn, right, looks on as Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) reacts after a ruling against him by the officials during overtime in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff finals, Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    2/15

    Oilers Stars Hockey

    Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn, right, looks on as Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) reacts after a ruling against him by the officials during overtime in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff finals, Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, center left, gestures toward teammate defenseman Evan Bouchard (2) as teammates left wing Zach Hyman, center right, and center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, top left, look on after McDavid scored the game-winning goal on an assist by Bouchard during the second overtime in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff finals against the Dallas Stars, Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    3/15

    Oilers Stars Hockey

    Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, center left, gestures toward teammate defenseman Evan Bouchard (2) as teammates left wing Zach Hyman, center right, and center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, top left, look on after McDavid scored the game-winning goal on an assist by Bouchard during the second overtime in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff finals against the Dallas Stars, Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse (25) and goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) eye the puck on a shot by the Dallas Stars during overtime in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff finals, Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    4/15

    Oilers Stars Hockey

    Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse (25) and goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) eye the puck on a shot by the Dallas Stars during overtime in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff finals, Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl, rear, celebrates after scoring against the Dallas Stars during the second period of Game 1 of the Western Conference finals in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    5/15

    Oilers Stars Hockey

    Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl, rear, celebrates after scoring against the Dallas Stars during the second period of Game 1 of the Western Conference finals in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) works to get the puck past Dallas Stars center Wyatt Johnston (53) during the first period of Game 1 of the Western Conference finals in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    6/15

    Oilers Stars Hockey

    Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) works to get the puck past Dallas Stars center Wyatt Johnston (53) during the first period of Game 1 of the Western Conference finals in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) and Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) compete for control of the puck during the first period of Game 1 of the Western Conference finals in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    7/15

    Oilers Stars Hockey

    Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) and Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) compete for control of the puck during the first period of Game 1 of the Western Conference finals in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) defends against an airborne puck under pressure from Dallas Stars left wing Mason Marchment (27) during the first period of Game 1 of the Western Conference finals in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    8/15

    Oilers Stars Hockey

    Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) defends against an airborne puck under pressure from Dallas Stars left wing Mason Marchment (27) during the first period of Game 1 of the Western Conference finals in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Edmonton Oilers' Evan Bouchard (2) and Stuart Skinner (74) and Dallas Stars center Radek Faksa (12) watch the puck during the first period of Game 1 of the Western Conference finals in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    9/15

    Oilers Stars Hockey

    Edmonton Oilers' Evan Bouchard (2) and Stuart Skinner (74) and Dallas Stars center Radek Faksa (12) watch the puck during the first period of Game 1 of the Western Conference finals in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Dallas Stars left wing Mason Marchment (27) shoots as Edmonton Oilers' Vincent Desharnais (73) defends during the first period of Game 1 of the Western Conference finals in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    10/15

    Oilers Stars Hockey

    Dallas Stars left wing Mason Marchment (27) shoots as Edmonton Oilers' Vincent Desharnais (73) defends during the first period of Game 1 of the Western Conference finals in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97), Leon Draisaitl (29), Evan Bouchard (2) and Brett Kulak (27) celebrate after Draisaitl scored against the Dallas Stars during the second period of Game 1 of the Western Conference finals in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    11/15

    Oilers Stars Hockey

    Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97), Leon Draisaitl (29), Evan Bouchard (2) and Brett Kulak (27) celebrate after Draisaitl scored against the Dallas Stars during the second period of Game 1 of the Western Conference finals in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Dallas Stars center Matt Duchene (95) passes the puck next to Edmonton Oilers' Dylan Holloway (55) during the second period of Game 1 of the Western Conference finals in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    12/15

    Oilers Stars Hockey

    Dallas Stars center Matt Duchene (95) passes the puck next to Edmonton Oilers' Dylan Holloway (55) during the second period of Game 1 of the Western Conference finals in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) is congratulated for a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period of Game 1 of the Western Conference finals in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    13/15

    Oilers Stars Hockey

    Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) is congratulated for a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period of Game 1 of the Western Conference finals in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Dallas Stars' Jamie Benn (14) and Edmonton Oilers' Zach Hyman (18) collide while competing for the puck during the second period of Game 1 of the Western Conference finals in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    14/15

    Oilers Stars Hockey

    Dallas Stars' Jamie Benn (14) and Edmonton Oilers' Zach Hyman (18) collide while competing for the puck during the second period of Game 1 of the Western Conference finals in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) stands by the net as the Edmonton Oilers celebrate a goal by Zach Hyman (18) during the second period of Game 1 of the Western Conference finals in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    15/15

    Oilers Stars Hockey

    Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) stands by the net as the Edmonton Oilers celebrate a goal by Zach Hyman (18) during the second period of Game 1 of the Western Conference finals in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Edmonton Oilers players celebrate a game-winning goal by center Connor McDavid, bottom, left, during the second overtime in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff finals against the Dallas Stars, Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn, right, looks on as Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) reacts after a ruling against him by the officials during overtime in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff finals, Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, center left, gestures toward teammate defenseman Evan Bouchard (2) as teammates left wing Zach Hyman, center right, and center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, top left, look on after McDavid scored the game-winning goal on an assist by Bouchard during the second overtime in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff finals against the Dallas Stars, Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse (25) and goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) eye the puck on a shot by the Dallas Stars during overtime in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff finals, Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl, rear, celebrates after scoring against the Dallas Stars during the second period of Game 1 of the Western Conference finals in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) works to get the puck past Dallas Stars center Wyatt Johnston (53) during the first period of Game 1 of the Western Conference finals in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) and Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) compete for control of the puck during the first period of Game 1 of the Western Conference finals in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) defends against an airborne puck under pressure from Dallas Stars left wing Mason Marchment (27) during the first period of Game 1 of the Western Conference finals in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Edmonton Oilers' Evan Bouchard (2) and Stuart Skinner (74) and Dallas Stars center Radek Faksa (12) watch the puck during the first period of Game 1 of the Western Conference finals in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Stars left wing Mason Marchment (27) shoots as Edmonton Oilers' Vincent Desharnais (73) defends during the first period of Game 1 of the Western Conference finals in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97), Leon Draisaitl (29), Evan Bouchard (2) and Brett Kulak (27) celebrate after Draisaitl scored against the Dallas Stars during the second period of Game 1 of the Western Conference finals in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Stars center Matt Duchene (95) passes the puck next to Edmonton Oilers' Dylan Holloway (55) during the second period of Game 1 of the Western Conference finals in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) is congratulated for a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period of Game 1 of the Western Conference finals in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Stars' Jamie Benn (14) and Edmonton Oilers' Zach Hyman (18) collide while competing for the puck during the second period of Game 1 of the Western Conference finals in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) stands by the net as the Edmonton Oilers celebrate a goal by Zach Hyman (18) during the second period of Game 1 of the Western Conference finals in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DALLAS (AP) — Connor McDavid scored 32 seconds into the second overtime and the Edmonton Oilers overcame their captain's double-minor penalty in the first extra period and beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final on Thursday night.

The Stars were 0 for 3 on power plays in regulation, then couldn't capitalize on four minutes with a man advantage after a high-stick penalty against McDavid in the opening seconds of the first overtime that wasn't called until a replay review on the next stoppage of play,

Leon Draisaitl extended his playoff-opening points streak to 13 games with a goal, and Zach Hyman had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner stopped 31 shots, three nights after the Oilers wrapped up their second-round series with a Game 7 victory on the road at Edmonton.

Tyler Seguin scored both goals for the Stars, who have lost Game 1 in their last seven playoff series since 2022.

Game 2 is Saturday night.

McDavid and Matt Duchene were skating away from the center circle by each other after the Oilers captain had won the faceoff between the two to open the first overtime period. There wasn't initially a whistle when Duchene took a stick to the face.

When Stars goalie Jake Oettinger secured the puck on a shot by Evan Bouchard to stop the clock 17 seconds into overtime, and with blood on Duchene's lower lip, officials did a replay review and enforced a double-minor penalty.

Dallas called a timeout after three shots through the first three minutes of that penalty, but got only one more shot on net after that before McDavid was out of the penalty box.

McDavid had a chance to end the game with about 5:20 left in the first overtime, but his shot was blocked with Oettinger and defenseman Chris Tanev both putting their sticks down to keep the puck out of the net.

Oettinger had 35 saves.

___

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL