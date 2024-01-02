Mbappe to Liverpool? January Premier League Transfer Window Tracker: Big deals lined up

This is your hub for the January Premier League transfer window as we will track the latest reports and deals as they are developing.

Buckle up, this promises to be one heck of a window as things are so tight up and down the Premier League table.

Below we keep you up to date with all of the latest transfer reports from across the Premier League.

January Premier League Transfer Window Tracker

Tuesday, January 2 - Kylian Mbappe linked with Liverpool as he’s free to talk with other teams

Kylian Mbappe's PSG contract is set to run out this summer and Le Parisian says that both Liverpool and Real Madrid remain keen on signing him on a free transfer. Because, why not? Real still seems like the most likely destination as they need a center forward and Mbappe has wanted a new challenge away from PSG and has been linked with Real for a few years now. Still, Liverpool's name keeps getting mentioned and with the future of Mohamed Salah up in the air as links with a move to Saudi Arabia continue, Mbappe arriving at Anfield would soften the blow. It's hard to imagine Mbappe in a Liverpool shirt but in the past he has spoken about his love for the club and the atmosphere Liverpool's fans create. Still, if I had to make a bet now then Mbappe will be wearing a Real Madrid shirt from this summer on and will be there for the prime of his career.

Monday, January 1 - Raphael Varane set to leave Manchester United on a free

According to ESPN, Manchester United have not triggered their one-year contract extension option for Raphael Varane. Per the report, United could have extended Varane's contract by an extra year but the French defender is now expected be out of contract this summer at Old Trafford and is now free to talk with teams outside of the UK and sign a pre-contract agreement for a free transfer on July 1. Varane, 30, has had a frustrating 18 months at United and has even found himself out of favor this season as it seems like Erik ten Hag doesn't want him to be part of his long-term plan. The report says that United could offer Varane a new performance-related contract but it seems unlikely the World Cup winner would agree to that.

Thursday December 28 - Kalvin Phillips on the move to Newcastle?

A report from The Telegraph says that Manchester City and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips is set to move to Newcastle in January. Per the report, Phillips will join Newcastle on loan as he is surplus to requirements at Man City. With EURO 2024 fast approaching, Phillips needs minutes and he just isn't going to get that at City. Pep Guardiola doesn't trust him and a move to Newcastle would be a perfect fit as he can sit in, spray the ball around and is very good at reading the game, winning the ball back and helping teams get on the front foot quickly. Phillips would suit Eddie Howe and his injury-hit Newcastle side perfectly.