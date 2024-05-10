Mbappé confirms exit from PSG, no word on Real Madrid

PSG's Kylian Mbappe reacts during the UEFA Champions League semi final between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Borussia Dortmund. Robert Michael/dpa

Kylian Mbappé has confirmed he will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season.

He is widely expected to join Real Madrid on a free transfer, although the former Monaco forward did name a destination.

"It's my last year at Paris Saint-Germain," he said in a video on X on Friday. "I will not extend and the adventure will come to an end in a few weeks."

The 25-year-old, a 2018 world champion with France, has been at PSG for seven years and saw his dream of winning the Champions League with the French champions end with defeat to Borussia Dortmund this week in the semi-final.