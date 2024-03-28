Maycee Barber fires back at Erin Blanchfield for calling her pathetic: ‘Erin fought my leftovers’
Maycee Barber dismisses the notion that she turned down a fight with Erin Blanchfield.
Blanchfield (12-1 MMA, 6-0 UFC) faces Manon Fiorot (11-1 MMA, 6-0 UFC) in Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 54 (ESPN/ESPN+) headliner at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J.
Blanchfield told MMA Fighting that “pathetic” Barber previously turned down a fight with her. Blanchfield’s comments came after Barber (14-2 MMA, 9-2 UFC) called her and Fiorot boring.
“Erin fought my leftovers,” Barber told Sportskeeda. “Erin fought JJ Aldrich after I beat her. Erin fought Miranda Maverick after I beat her. Erin’s fighting the leftovers, and she’s fighting girls after I already changed them.
“JJ Aldrich, after I beat her, was never the same fighter that she was ever again. She was always shy of getting hit after I hit her. Erin doesn’t have the power that I have, and so for her to say that, I think it’s just completely ignorant and uneducated. I think she’s just trying to create the storyline and the drama.”
Barber clarified that after Montana De La Rosa withdrew from their UFC 269 matchup, she accepted Blanchfield as a replacement, but the bout was scrapped after Barber ended up injuring herself.
Barber, who’s on a six-fight winning streak, is not interested in facing the winner of Blanchfield and Fiorot. She’d rather wait for the winner of the flyweight title-fight trilogy between champion Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko, which will happen after they’re done coaching Season 32 of “The Ultimate Fighter.”
“I think they’re boring, and I don’t think they have the draw, and I don’t think anyone cares to see that,” Barber said on Blanchfield and Fiorot. “I know that I’m a better contender for the title, and that’s why I keep pushing for my rematch (vs. Grasso).”
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 54.
Maycee Barber - ufc 299 media day interview
Share this
image
gallery
UFC 299 - Katlyn Cerminara media day interview
Share this
image
gallery
UFC 299 - Katlyn Cerminara media day interview 1
Share this
image
gallery
Maycee Barber - ufc 299 official weigh in
Share this
image
gallery
Katlyn Cerminara - ufc 299 official weigh in
Share this
image
gallery
Maycee Barber ufc 299 ceremonial weigh in
Share this
image
gallery
Katlyn Cerminara ufc 299 ceremonial weigh in
Share this
image
gallery
ufc 299 - Cerminara vs Maycee Barber
Share this
image
gallery
MMA: UFC 299- Barber vs Cerminara
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber before her fight with Katlyn Cerminara (not shown)…
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber before her fight with Katlyn Cerminara (not shown) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
MMA: UFC 299- Barber vs Cerminara
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during…
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
MMA: UFC 299- Barber vs Cerminara
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during…
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
MMA: UFC 299- Barber vs Cerminara
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during…
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
MMA: UFC 299- Barber vs Cerminara
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during…
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
MMA: UFC 299- Barber vs Cerminara
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during…
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
MMA: UFC 299- Barber vs Cerminara
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during…
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
MMA: UFC 299- Barber vs Cerminara
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during…
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
MMA: UFC 299- Barber vs Cerminara
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during…
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
MMA: UFC 299- Barber vs Cerminara
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during…
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
MMA: UFC 299- Barber vs Cerminara
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during…
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
MMA: UFC 299- Barber vs Cerminara
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during…
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
MMA: UFC 299- Barber vs Cerminara
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during…
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
MMA: UFC 299- Barber vs Cerminara
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during…
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
MMA: UFC 299- Barber vs Cerminara
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during…
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
MMA: UFC 299- Barber vs Cerminara
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during…
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
MMA: UFC 299- Barber vs Cerminara
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during…
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
MMA: UFC 299- Barber vs Cerminara
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during…
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
MMA: UFC 299- Barber vs Cerminara
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during…
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
MMA: UFC 299- Barber vs Cerminara
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during…
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
MMA: UFC 299- Barber vs Cerminara
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during…
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery