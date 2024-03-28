Maycee Barber fires back at Erin Blanchfield for calling her pathetic: ‘Erin fought my leftovers’

Maycee Barber dismisses the notion that she turned down a fight with Erin Blanchfield.

Blanchfield (12-1 MMA, 6-0 UFC) faces Manon Fiorot (11-1 MMA, 6-0 UFC) in Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 54 (ESPN/ESPN+) headliner at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J.

Blanchfield told MMA Fighting that “pathetic” Barber previously turned down a fight with her. Blanchfield’s comments came after Barber (14-2 MMA, 9-2 UFC) called her and Fiorot boring.

“Erin fought my leftovers,” Barber told Sportskeeda. “Erin fought JJ Aldrich after I beat her. Erin fought Miranda Maverick after I beat her. Erin’s fighting the leftovers, and she’s fighting girls after I already changed them.

“JJ Aldrich, after I beat her, was never the same fighter that she was ever again. She was always shy of getting hit after I hit her. Erin doesn’t have the power that I have, and so for her to say that, I think it’s just completely ignorant and uneducated. I think she’s just trying to create the storyline and the drama.”

Barber clarified that after Montana De La Rosa withdrew from their UFC 269 matchup, she accepted Blanchfield as a replacement, but the bout was scrapped after Barber ended up injuring herself.

Barber, who’s on a six-fight winning streak, is not interested in facing the winner of Blanchfield and Fiorot. She’d rather wait for the winner of the flyweight title-fight trilogy between champion Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko, which will happen after they’re done coaching Season 32 of “The Ultimate Fighter.”

“I think they’re boring, and I don’t think they have the draw, and I don’t think anyone cares to see that,” Barber said on Blanchfield and Fiorot. “I know that I’m a better contender for the title, and that’s why I keep pushing for my rematch (vs. Grasso).”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 54.

Maycee Barber - ufc 299 media day interview

UFC 299 - Katlyn Cerminara media day interview

UFC 299 - Katlyn Cerminara media day interview 1

Maycee Barber - ufc 299 official weigh in

Katlyn Cerminara - ufc 299 official weigh in

Maycee Barber ufc 299 ceremonial weigh in

Katlyn Cerminara ufc 299 ceremonial weigh in

ufc 299 - Cerminara vs Maycee Barber

MMA: UFC 299- Barber vs Cerminara

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber before her fight with Katlyn Cerminara (not shown)…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber before her fight with Katlyn Cerminara (not shown) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

MMA: UFC 299- Barber vs Cerminara

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

MMA: UFC 299- Barber vs Cerminara

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

MMA: UFC 299- Barber vs Cerminara

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

MMA: UFC 299- Barber vs Cerminara

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

MMA: UFC 299- Barber vs Cerminara

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

MMA: UFC 299- Barber vs Cerminara

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

MMA: UFC 299- Barber vs Cerminara

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

MMA: UFC 299- Barber vs Cerminara

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

MMA: UFC 299- Barber vs Cerminara

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

MMA: UFC 299- Barber vs Cerminara

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

MMA: UFC 299- Barber vs Cerminara

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

MMA: UFC 299- Barber vs Cerminara

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

MMA: UFC 299- Barber vs Cerminara

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

MMA: UFC 299- Barber vs Cerminara

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

MMA: UFC 299- Barber vs Cerminara

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

MMA: UFC 299- Barber vs Cerminara

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

MMA: UFC 299- Barber vs Cerminara

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

MMA: UFC 299- Barber vs Cerminara

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

MMA: UFC 299- Barber vs Cerminara

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

MMA: UFC 299- Barber vs Cerminara

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie