'Maybe their efforts in the Premier League have shown'

[Getty Images]

Former Premier League winner Chris Sutton says Manchester City's efforts in claiming the Premier League title may have caused them to come up short in Saturday's FA Cup final defeat by rivals Manchester United.

City missed the chance to become the first English side to secure back-to-back league and FA Cup doubles and were also knocked out of the Champions League semi-finals by Real Madrid on penalties.

"It's been a brilliant season but I think the way the Manchester City players are and with their mindset they will not be totally satisfied," Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"They will look at losing to Real Madrid in the Champions League and the defeat to Manchester United as two missed opportunities and two more trophies they could have and should have had. But, they didn't do enough."

City dominated possession, corners and shots but had fewer shots on target than United and struggled to create clear-cut openings and they chased the game in the second half.

"Maybe the effort of getting over the line in the Premier League has shown a little bit," Sutton added.

"When we're all marvelling over them and thinking it's incredible that they weren't phased, they were strong and they didn't flinch - maybe that has taken its toll a little bit."

