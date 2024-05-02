Advertisement

May Third Baseman Rankings

Here is the May edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. I’m using five-game eligibility, so plenty of players have added new positions since Opening Day. Because I love you, I’ve also tweaked the top 300 to include previous rankings this year.

Third Baseman Rankings

May

Third basemen

Team

April

1

Elly De La Cruz

Reds

2

2

Gunnar Henderson

Orioles

5

3

Austin Riley

Braves

1

4

Jose Ramirez

Guardians

3

5

Rafael Devers

Red Sox

4

6

Spencer Steer

Reds

10

7

Christopher Morel

Cubs

14 OF

8

Manny Machado

Padres

6

9

Maikel Garcia

Royals

8

10

Alec Bohm

Phillies

16

11

Royce Lewis

Twins

7

12

Jordan Westburg

Orioles

22

13

Isaac Paredes

Rays

17

14

Alex Bregman

Astros

13

15

Ke'Bryan Hayes

Pirates

12

16

Ryan McMahon

Rockies

18

17

Jeimer Candelario

Reds

11

18

Ha-Seong Kim

Padres

19

19

Josh Jung

Rangers

9

20

Nolan Arenado

Cardinals

14

21

Jake Burger

Marlins

15

22

Max Muncy

Dodgers

20

23

Tyler Black

Brewers

48

24

Matt Chapman

Giants

21

25

Michael Busch

Cubs

23

26

Nick Senzel

Nationals

26

27

Luis Rengifo

Angels

28

28

Noelvi Marte

Reds

27

29

Tyler Freeman

Guardians

30

30

Junior Caminero

Rays

31

31

Colt Keith

Tigers

24

32

DJ LeMahieu

Yankees

29

33

Josh Rojas

Mariners

49

34

Eugenio Suarez

Diamondbacks

37

35

Jared Triolo

Pirates

25

36

Brett Baty

Mets

33

37

Coby Mayo

Orioles

67

38

Joey Ortiz

Brewers

33 2B

39

Willi Castro

Twins

36

40

Miguel Sano

Angels

58 1B

41

Matt Vierling

Tigers

41

42

Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Blue Jays

44

43

Ezequiel Duran

Rangers

35

44

Jon Berti

Yankees

38

45

Graham Pauley

Padres

43

46

Trey Lipscomb

Nationals

63

47

Patrick Wisdom

Cubs

40

48

Luis Urias

Mariners

39 2B

49

J.D. Davis

Athletics

39

50

Anthony Rendon

Angels

34

51

Ramon Urias

Orioles

66

52

Ernie Clement

Blue Jays

38 SS

53

Nick Madrigal

Cubs

42

54

Josh H. Smith

Rangers

78

55

Jose Miranda

Twins

54

56

Tyler Nevin

Athletics

90

57

Chris Taylor

Dodgers

45

58

Vidal Brujan

Marlins

66 2B

59

Eguy Rosario

Padres

52

60

Abraham Toro

Athletics

85

Dropping off: Yoan Moncada (32nd), Wilmer Flores (46th), Jordan Díaz (47th), Gio Urshela (50th)

  • I thought the Mets might give Mark Vientos (who is still only DH eligible at the moment) a chance over Brett Baty after he hit his walkoff homer over the weekend, but they weren’t ready to go that route. To be fair, it would be a significant downgrade defensively, though having Joey Wendle around as a late-game replacement would mitigate that somewhat. Baty just hasn’t impressed at all this year. Seemingly trying to cut down on the strikeouts, he’s lost much of his power. He has only three extra-base hits in 97 plate appearances to date, and his groundball rate is through the roof. Baty might yet turn out to be a fine regular, but he’s not on the correct path right now.

  • I’d still kind of love for Nick Senzel to be a thing, but even though he has five homers in 12 games since coming off the injured list, nothing in the numbers really backs it up right now. His exit velocity numbers are about the same as usual, and it’s always been a problem that most of his well-hit balls go to center, as opposed to down the lines.