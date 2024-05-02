May Third Baseman Rankings
Here is the May edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. I’m using five-game eligibility, so plenty of players have added new positions since Opening Day. Because I love you, I’ve also tweaked the top 300 to include previous rankings this year.
1
Reds
2
2
5
3
1
4
Guardians
3
5
4
6
Reds
10
7
Cubs
14 OF
8
Padres
6
9
Royals
8
10
Phillies
16
11
Twins
7
12
Orioles
22
13
17
14
13
15
Ke'Bryan Hayes
Pirates
12
16
Rockies
18
17
Reds
11
18
Padres
19
19
9
20
Cardinals
14
21
Marlins
15
22
20
23
Tyler Black
Brewers
48
24
Giants
21
25
Cubs
23
26
Nationals
26
27
Angels
28
28
Reds
27
29
Guardians
30
30
Rays
31
31
Tigers
24
32
Yankees
29
33
Mariners
49
34
37
35
Pirates
25
36
Mets
33
37
Orioles
67
38
Brewers
33 2B
39
Twins
36
40
Angels
58 1B
41
Tigers
41
42
Blue Jays
44
43
Rangers
35
44
Yankees
38
45
Padres
43
46
Nationals
63
47
Cubs
40
48
Mariners
39 2B
49
Athletics
39
50
Angels
34
51
Ramon Urias
Orioles
66
52
Blue Jays
38 SS
53
Cubs
42
54
Rangers
78
55
Twins
54
56
Athletics
90
57
Dodgers
45
58
Vidal Brujan
Marlins
66 2B
59
Padres
52
60
Athletics
85
Dropping off: Yoan Moncada (32nd), Wilmer Flores (46th), Jordan Díaz (47th), Gio Urshela (50th)
I thought the Mets might give Mark Vientos (who is still only DH eligible at the moment) a chance over Brett Baty after he hit his walkoff homer over the weekend, but they weren’t ready to go that route. To be fair, it would be a significant downgrade defensively, though having Joey Wendle around as a late-game replacement would mitigate that somewhat. Baty just hasn’t impressed at all this year. Seemingly trying to cut down on the strikeouts, he’s lost much of his power. He has only three extra-base hits in 97 plate appearances to date, and his groundball rate is through the roof. Baty might yet turn out to be a fine regular, but he’s not on the correct path right now.
I’d still kind of love for Nick Senzel to be a thing, but even though he has five homers in 12 games since coming off the injured list, nothing in the numbers really backs it up right now. His exit velocity numbers are about the same as usual, and it’s always been a problem that most of his well-hit balls go to center, as opposed to down the lines.