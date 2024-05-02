May Third Baseman Rankings

Here is the May edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. I’m using five-game eligibility, so plenty of players have added new positions since Opening Day. Because I love you, I’ve also tweaked the top 300 to include previous rankings this year.

Third Baseman Rankings

Dropping off: Yoan Moncada (32nd), Wilmer Flores (46th), Jordan Díaz (47th), Gio Urshela (50th)

I thought the Mets might give Mark Vientos (who is still only DH eligible at the moment) a chance over Brett Baty after he hit his walkoff homer over the weekend, but they weren’t ready to go that route. To be fair, it would be a significant downgrade defensively, though having Joey Wendle around as a late-game replacement would mitigate that somewhat. Baty just hasn’t impressed at all this year. Seemingly trying to cut down on the strikeouts, he’s lost much of his power. He has only three extra-base hits in 97 plate appearances to date, and his groundball rate is through the roof. Baty might yet turn out to be a fine regular, but he’s not on the correct path right now.