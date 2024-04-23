Mavs host watch party for Game 2 against Clippers

DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks fans are invited to a watch party Tuesday night for Game 2 in the playoff series against the LA Clippers.

The Echo Lounge and Music Hall located just across the highway from the American Airlines Center will host Mavs fans starting at 8:30 p.m.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 21: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks warms up before game one of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on April 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Admission is free. There will also be giveaways and other entertainment.

The Mavs currently trail the Clippers 1-0 in the series.

Game 1 was ugly, especially in the second quarter. Even head coach Jason Kidd admitted the team overall shot the ball poorly, only hitting 30% from the 3-point range.

Stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving ended with 33 and 31 points each respectively. But the team overall only scored 8 points in the second quarter and then went scoreless in the final five minutes of that quarter.

"I don't think we came out very flat or without energy. I just think that our mind was all over the place. It's our first playoff game together. Got to settle in, and once we did that in the second half, I felt like we put some stops together. We got some great offensive possessions, our confidence started to get a little higher, and you could see we looked like the Dallas Mavericks we know ourselves to be. So, it's the first game of a long series, and excited to see what happens in Game 2," Irving said.

The good thing is that this is a best-of-seven series. So, the Mavs still have a chance to make some adjustments.

Tipoff for the game in Los Angeles is at 9 p.m.

The next two games of the series will be in Dallas on Friday and Sunday.

The winner of the series plays either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the New Orleans Pelicans.