Mavericks star Luka Doncic leaves game vs. Suns early with left ankle sprain

Luka Doncic rolled his left ankle just minutes into the game on Thursday night. (AP/LM Otero)

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic was ruled out of their game against the Phoenix Suns after he rolled his ankle just a few minutes into the game on Thursday night.

Doncic, early in the first quarter at the Footprint Center, threw a pump fake in the post while trying to make a move to the rim. As he spun around and planted, his left foot got tangled up with Mikal Bridges’ foot and rolled on its side. Doncic immediately started limping, and quickly walked off to the locker room.

Luka went back to the locker room with an apparent ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/zHz5XBVawO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 27, 2023

Luka pulled up immediately and limped after this pic.twitter.com/VqWo8SKHn9 — Matt Petersen (@TheMattPetersen) January 27, 2023

Doncic was ruled out at the start of the second quarter with a left ankle sprain. It's unclear how severe the injury is or how long Doncic will be sidelined, but initial X-rays came back negative.

He had one rebound and missed two shots in his three minutes. It marks the first game in Doncic's NBA career that he didn't score a single point.

Doncic entered the game averaging a league-best 33.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game. His scoring average will drop to 33 points per game after Thursday night, which will drop him to second in the league behind Joel Embiid. The Mavericks have lost seven of their last nine games.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.