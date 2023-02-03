Mavericks star Luka Doncic injures right foot after scary fall vs. Pelicans

Luka Doncic was ruled out with a right heel contusion on Thursday night, just days after he returned from a right ankle injury. (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic appeared to injure his right foot again after taking a hard fall in the third quarter of their game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night.

Doncic drove to the rim in the third quarter at the American Airlines Center, but was met by Pelicans big man Jonas Valanciunas. Doncic drew the foul, but fell awkwardly and hard on his back in the lane.

Luka headed to the locker room after this fall pic.twitter.com/K0X0jRV0rU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 3, 2023

He came up clearly in pain, and reached for his right ankle. After trying to stay in the game initially, Doncic walked off and went straight back to the locker room.

The Mavericks then ruled him out the rest of the way with a right heel contusion. While it’s not an ankle injury, it is the same leg that knocked Doncic out for a game last week.

Doncic finished the night with 31 points, eight rebounds and four assists in 23 minutes. He entered Thursday night averaging 33.4 points per game, second only to Joel Embiid, along with 8.9 rebounds and 8.3 assists.

The injury came just a week after he initially rolled his right ankle against the Phoenix Suns. He ended up missing just one game, and then returned on Monday to drop 53 points in what was a chippy win over the Detroit Pistons. That marked his fourth 50-point performance of the season, and fifth of his career.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.