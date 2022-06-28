Mavericks resigned to losing Jalen Brunson to the Knicks?

Wrote Friday that the Knicks had amassed “major momentum” in their pursuit of Jalen Brunson after draft night. There is a growing resignation in Dallas, sources say, that the Knicks are indeed Brunson’s top choice and his inevitable destination. More: https://marcstein.substack.com/p/brunson-sweepstakes-just-got-real

Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

“It really does sound like his number is going north of $25 million a year”

@Jake Fischer tells @EvCoRadio & @Brian Geltzeiler why the #Mavericks have lost confidence since draft night that Jalen Brunson will return to Dallas #NewYorkForever #MFFL pic.twitter.com/MPVV8rCBW4 – 3:03 PM

Kevin Pelton @kpelton

Looked back at the recent history of players who dramatically increased their usage after changing teams in free agency to understand what might happen if Jalen Brunson and Deandre Ayton do so this summer: es.pn/3NsGLL6 (ESPN+) – 1:04 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

From earlier: Knicks have optimism about landing Jalen Brunson; multiple teams have degree of interest in acquiring Alec Burks: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 12:32 PM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

We’re going live on @getcallin in 10 minutes with @BigWos.

Kyrie Irving, Jalen Brunson, Hawks, and more. Come make an account and ask us a question: callin.com/room/free-agen… – 7:21 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

NYK’s top option at guard remains Jalen Brunson & some w/BKN never saw NYK as a viable option for Kyrie Irving. Joe Tsai had fully supported BKN stance against offering Irving a max, as SNY reported. They held firm on that & Irving will opt-in, source said confirming The Athletic – 7:01 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

💯 The rapidly developing and devolving situation in Brooklyn

💯 Malik Monk saying he’d take less money to stay with the Lakers

💯 The Knicks’ pursuit of Jalen Brunson

#RealOnes: open.spotify.com/episode/3ctViK… – 3:20 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Mavs can’t afford to repeat mistakes leading to Steve Nash’s departure with Jalen Brunson dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 9:02 AM

Story continues

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Knicks clearing the way for Jalen Brunson, but will he leave Dallas? And if not, what is the next best option for the Knicks “financial flexibility” newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:19 AM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Here’s why Tyus Jones, not Jalen Brunson, should be the New York #Knicks No. 1 target when free agency begins next week:

tommybeer.substack.com/p/what-if-the-… – 12:33 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Many, many things confuse me these days, and at the top of the list is this: Jalen Brunson is a really good player, but when did he become the Absolute Must Have For The Knicks Or Else They Will Remain Bad Forever guy? – 12:30 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

I don’t know Jalen Brunson’s ultimate decision, but if he does stay with the Mavericks I’m going to be laughing pretty hard at the national (mostly New York based) media who, post @NBA Draft, are speaking as if his leaving for the Knicks is a fait accompli – 11:44 AM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

NBA Sunday Insider: Silver lining for Knicks after NBA Draft? Cap space to pursue Jalen Brunson; Draft winners and losers; Plus Knicks beyond the first round

newsday.com/sports/columni… via @Newsday – 8:16 AM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

NBA Sunday Insider: Silver lining for Knicks after NBA Draft? Cap space to pursue Jalen Brunson; Draft winners and losers; and the Knicks beyond the first round newsday.com/sports/columni… via @Newsday – 6:49 PM

More on this storyline

Jake Fischer on Jalen Brunson: From everything I’ve heard, it really does sound like things have shifted, and he is more more likely than not to become a member of the Knicks as opposed to the Dallas Mavericks. -via Spotify / June 28, 2022

Chris Haynes on Jalen Brunson: I’ve talked to people in his circle who think he has another level to reach that he just couldn’t reach with Dallas because he played with the most ball dominant player in the league. -via Spotify / June 28, 2022

Irving reportedly has six teams on his radar: the Lakers, Clippers, Knicks, Heat, 76ers and Mavericks. A Durant and Westbrook reunion in Brooklyn remains unlikely, according to a source. The Knicks, Mavericks and Heat are the teams that have the biggest capacity to pull off a deal for Irving, but the Knicks and Mavericks appear to be in a bidding war over free agent guard Jalen Brunson. -via New York Daily News / June 27, 2022