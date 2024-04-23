Mauricio Pochettino admits Chelsea ‘gave up’ in 5-0 thrashing at Arsenal

Arsenal recorded their biggest-ever win over Chelsea (Getty Images)

Mauricio Pochettino said his Chelsea team “gave up” during their heavy defeat at Arsenal in the Premier League but refused to blame his players for the collapse at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal recorded their biggest-ever victory over rivals Chelsea with a 5-0 thrashing, as the Gunners went three points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

It was an embarrassing evening for Chelsea, as Kai Havertz scored twice against his former side and Pochettino’s side fell apart without top scorer Cole Palmer.

The defeat raised more questions around Pochettino’s future at the club, but the Argentine said the performance was a result of his young team’s “inconsistency” as it came just days after they were arguably the better team against Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals.

"It’s not difficult to explain,” Pochettino told the BBC. “Everyone saw we didn’t compete from the beginning of the game. After we conceded I think the team was so soft. I’m so disappointed with the start because we’re supposed to have full energy and compete better.

"We were not aggressive and we did not concentrate in situations where it is easy to find the solution. That is why we’re so disappointed.

"We were talking at half-time to start in a different way. But we started really bad. In 10, 15 minutes in the second half, when we conceded the third goal we gave up. It was tough on them until the end of the game."

Chelsea fell behind to Leandro Trossard’s early opener and then had chances to go into half-time level, only to concede two goals in quick succession after the break to Ben White and Havertz. White and Havertz scored again as Arsenal went three points clear at the top of the Premier League

"We competed really well against Manchester City, it was a fantastic game. But then we did not compete three days later. Maybe we were not fresh,” Pochettino said.

"It’s not fair to talk about the players we are missing. From the start of the season we have been missing so many players every single week. One team is competing for the Premier League. The other team is competing with all the circumstances we have.

Kai Havertz, centre, left Chelsea for Arsenal last summer and scored twice against them (PA Wire)

"The team showed a lack of capacity to resist, that is what is the problem.

"Arsenal is a very good team. But I think we allowed them to play. We gave all the possibility to play and create chances [to them]. That is why we’re so disappointed. In some parts of the game it was an even game. But we’re too inconsistent."

Pochettino insisted he was not “embarrassed” by the scoreline and said Chelsea need time before they can compete with Mikel Arteta’s side.

"I’m not going to blame the players, young guys. It’s the circumstances that are bigger than the players,” he said.

“We need to be careful, we can be unhappy with our performance but I am not going to use a word [like embarrassed] that is unfair to the players in our squad.”

Arteta, who played with Pochettino at Paris Saint-Germain, said he had “sympathy” with the Argentine.

“All the sympathy in the world in everything that he has been through and is doing,” Arteta said.

“I have been on the other side. I think he is doing a good job. When I analysed them for the last seven games, they deserved to win every match.”