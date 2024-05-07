Matthew Judon: I've got shit to prove and stuff I want to get done in my career

Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon played only four games in 2023, tearing his biceps and ending his season. The Patriots went 4-13 and coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Mac Jones departed in the offseason.

Judon can't wait for this season.

He insists he's "back 100 percent" and ready for a comeback.

"I'm out for a vendetta," Judon said on The Money Down podcast, via NFL Media. "I've got shit to prove, and I've got stuff I want to get done in my career. Personally, I'm on all B.S. all year. I'm about to turn the dial back."

Judon, 31, made four consecutive Pro Bowls before his injury and was coming off a career-best 15.5 sacks in 2022. He has 66.5 sacks in his eight-year career.

A lot has changed since Judon last saw the field, with Jerod Mayo the new coach and rookie Drake Maye the new franchise quarterback.

"I know it's not going to be the same, and we're not going to be be the same Patriots," Judon said. "It's going to look different. It's going to feel different. But we're not laying down for nobody. We're not trying to rebuild. It's not a post-apocalypse. We just got a new coach, and [Belichick] was there for a long time and he was a great coach. He was great for the organization. He did everything in his power to win championships. But now it's Mayo time to do the exact same thing."