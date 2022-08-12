Matthew Berry's Updated Positional Rankings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matthew Berry
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Justin Herbert
    Justin Herbert
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Russell Wilson
    Russell Wilson
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Justin Fields
    Justin Fields
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Deshaun Watson
    Deshaun Watson
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Patrick Mahomes
    Patrick Mahomes
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Derrick Henry
    Derrick Henry
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kirk Cousins
    Kirk Cousins
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Damien Harris
    Damien Harris
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Clyde Edwards-Helaire
    Clyde Edwards-Helaire
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Leonard Fournette
    Leonard Fournette
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Dalvin Cook
    Dalvin Cook
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Najee Harris
    Najee Harris
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Joe Mixon
    Joe Mixon
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Ezekiel Elliott
    Ezekiel Elliott
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Dak Prescott
    Dak Prescott
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tom Brady
    Tom Brady
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jalen Hurts
    Jalen Hurts
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Miles Sanders
    Miles Sanders
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kareem Hunt
    Kareem Hunt
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Nick Chubb
    Nick Chubb
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • J.K. Dobbins
    J.K. Dobbins
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|



Editor’s Note: Use promo code DRAFTGUIDE to get the 2022 Football Draft Guide powered by Rotoworld for just $5 for the first month. Click here to learn more!

What's up party people? I'm back, baby, to where it all started for me. I began my career here at Rotoworld and am so thrilled to return.

So, below are my current 2022 preseason positional rankings. You can find my Top 100 overall here. (Note: All rankings are for PPR formats.).

As we get camp news, these ranks will obviously adjust, so check back early and often.

In addition to these preseason rankings, my 100 Facts You Need to Know Before You Draft are already out.

There will be a Fantasy Football Pre-Season Draft Extravaganza coming to Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube channel on Wednesday, and I'll be launching a new daily video show and podcast on Peacock (and wherever you get podcasts) the week after that. More details on all that plus our new fantasy and betting show on Sundays during the season in the coming weeks.

Finally, as you've likely noticed when you clicked on this link… a paywall didn't come up. These ranks, my 100 Facts column and, in fact, ALL of my written content will be 100% FREE.

Including Love/Hate, which is coming back with the annual preseason version soon and will once again be published every Thursday during the regular season right here.

Glad to be back. Seriously. You have no idea how excited I am. I am damn glad to be back.

Let's go.

Top 25 QB Rankings

Rk

Player

Team

Josh Allen

BUF

Patrick Mahomes

KC

Justin Herbert

LAC

Jalen Hurts

PHI

Tom Brady

TB

Lamar Jackson

BAL

Kyler Murray

ARI

Aaron Rodgers

GB

Russell Wilson

DEN

Dak Prescott

DAL

Matthew Stafford

LAR

Joe Burrow

CIN

Derek Carr

LV

Trey Lance

SF

Kirk Cousins

MIN

Deshaun Watson

CLE

Tua Tagovailoa

MIA

Trevor Lawrence

JAC

Justin Fields

CHI

Daniel Jones

NYG

Ryan Tannehill

TEN

Jameis Winston

NO

Carson Wentz

WAS

Zach Wilson

NYJ

Matt Ryan

IND

Top 50 RB Rankings

Rk

Player

Team

Jonathan Taylor

IND

Christian McCaffrey

CAR

Austin Ekeler

LAC

Derrick Henry

TEN

Alvin Kamara

NO

Dalvin Cook

MIN

Najee Harris

PIT

Joe Mixon

CIN

Aaron Jones

GB

D'Andre Swift

DET

Leonard Fournette

TB

James Conner

ARI

Ezekiel Elliott

DAL

Nick Chubb

CLE

Saquon Barkley

NYG

David Montgomery

CHI

Javonte Williams

DEN

Cam Akers

LAR

Antonio Gibson

WAS

Breece Hall

NYJ

Elijah Mitchell

SF

AJ Dillon

GB

J.K. Dobbins

BAL

Travis Etienne Jr.

JAC

Josh Jacobs

LV

Devin Singletary

BUF

Cordarrelle Patterson

ATL

Rashaad Penny

SEA

Kareem Hunt

CLE

Miles Sanders

PHI

Chase Edmonds

MIA

Rhamondre Stevenson

NE

Melvin Gordon III

DEN

Damien Harris

NE

Tony Pollard

DAL

James Robinson

JAC

Raheem Mostert

MIA

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

KC

Kenneth Walker III

SEA

Ronald Jones II

KC

James Cook

BUF

J.D. McKissic

WAS

Gus Edwards

BAL

Darrell Henderson Jr.

LAR

Alexander Mattison

MIN

Dameon Pierce

HOU

Michael Carter

NYJ

Darrel Williams

ARI

Marlon Mack

HOU

Isiah Spiller

LAC

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!


Top 50 WR Rankings

Rk

Player

Team

Cooper Kupp

LAR

Justin Jefferson

MIN

Ja'Marr Chase

CIN

Davante Adams

LV

Stefon Diggs

BUF

CeeDee Lamb

DAL

Deebo Samuel

SF

Tyreek Hill

MIA

Tee Higgins

CIN

Mike Evans

TB

Keenan Allen

LAC

A.J. Brown

PHI

DJ Moore

CAR

Diontae Johnson

PIT

Terry McLaurin

WAS

Allen Robinson II

LAR

Jaylen Waddle

MIA

Brandin Cooks

HOU

Chris Godwin

TB

Michael Pittman

IND

Darnell Mooney

CHI

DK Metcalf

SEA

Marquise Brown

AZ

Rashod Bateman

BAL

Mike Williams

LAC

Gabriel Davis

BUF

Jerry Jeudy

DEN

Michael Thomas

NO

JuJu Smith-Schuster

KC

Amari Cooper

CLE

Amon-Ra St. Brown

DET

Elijah Moore

NYJ

Courtland Sutton

DEN

Drake London

ATL

Adam Thielen

MIN

Robert Woods

TEN

Allen Lazard

GB

DeVonta Smith

PHI

Tyler Lockett

SEA

Brandon Aiyuk

SF

DeAndre Hopkins

ARI

Kadarius Toney

NYG

Christian Kirk

JAC

Chris Olave

NO

Chase Claypool

PIT

Julio Jones

TB

Jakobi Meyers

NE

Garrett Wilson

NYJ

Josh Palmer

LAC

Christian Watson

GB

Top 25 TE Rankings

Rk

Player

Team

Mark Andrews

BAL

Travis Kelce

KC

Kyle Pitts

ATL

Darren Waller

LV

George Kittle

SF

Dalton Schultz

DAL

T.J. Hockenson

DET

Zach Ertz

ARI

Pat Freiermuth

PIT

Dallas Goedert

PHI

Mike Gesicki

MIA

Dawson Knox

BUF

Cole Kmet

CHI

Hunter Henry

NE

Albert Okwuegbunam

DEN

Irv Smith Jr.

MIN

Tyler Higbee

LAR

Gerald Everett

LAC

Noah Fant

SEA

Logan Thomas

WAS

Evan Engram

JAC

Robert Tonyan

GB

Kyle Rudolph

TB

Mo Alie-Cox

IND

Hayden Hurst

CIN

Recommended Stories