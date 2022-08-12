Matthew Berry's Updated Positional Rankings
Editor’s Note: Use promo code DRAFTGUIDE to get the 2022 Football Draft Guide powered by Rotoworld for just $5 for the first month. Click here to learn more!
What's up party people? I'm back, baby, to where it all started for me. I began my career here at Rotoworld and am so thrilled to return.
So, below are my current 2022 preseason positional rankings. You can find my Top 100 overall here. (Note: All rankings are for PPR formats.).
As we get camp news, these ranks will obviously adjust, so check back early and often.
In addition to these preseason rankings, my 100 Facts You Need to Know Before You Draft are already out.
There will be a Fantasy Football Pre-Season Draft Extravaganza coming to Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube channel on Wednesday, and I'll be launching a new daily video show and podcast on Peacock (and wherever you get podcasts) the week after that. More details on all that plus our new fantasy and betting show on Sundays during the season in the coming weeks.
Finally, as you've likely noticed when you clicked on this link… a paywall didn't come up. These ranks, my 100 Facts column and, in fact, ALL of my written content will be 100% FREE.
Including Love/Hate, which is coming back with the annual preseason version soon and will once again be published every Thursday during the regular season right here.
Glad to be back. Seriously. You have no idea how excited I am. I am damn glad to be back.
Let's go.
Top 25 QB Rankings
Rk
Player
Team
BUF
KC
LAC
PHI
TB
BAL
ARI
GB
DEN
DAL
LAR
CIN
LV
SF
MIN
CLE
MIA
JAC
CHI
NYG
TEN
NO
WAS
NYJ
IND
Top 50 RB Rankings
Rk
Player
Team
IND
CAR
LAC
TEN
NO
MIN
PIT
CIN
GB
DET
TB
ARI
DAL
CLE
NYG
CHI
DEN
LAR
WAS
NYJ
SF
GB
BAL
Travis Etienne Jr.
JAC
LV
BUF
ATL
SEA
CLE
PHI
MIA
NE
Melvin Gordon III
DEN
NE
DAL
JAC
MIA
KC
SEA
Ronald Jones II
KC
BUF
WAS
BAL
LAR
MIN
HOU
NYJ
ARI
HOU
LAC
Top 50 WR Rankings
Rk
Player
Team
LAR
MIN
CIN
LV
BUF
DAL
SF
MIA
CIN
TB
LAC
PHI
CAR
PIT
WAS
LAR
MIA
HOU
TB
IND
CHI
SEA
AZ
BAL
LAC
BUF
DEN
NO
KC
CLE
DET
NYJ
DEN
ATL
MIN
TEN
GB
PHI
SEA
SF
ARI
NYG
JAC
NO
PIT
TB
NE
NYJ
LAC
GB
Top 25 TE Rankings
Rk
Player
Team
BAL
KC
ATL
LV
SF
DAL
DET
ARI
PIT
PHI
MIA
BUF
CHI
NE
DEN
Irv Smith Jr.
MIN
LAR
LAC
SEA
WAS
JAC
GB
TB
IND
CIN