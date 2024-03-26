Matthew Berry’s updated way, way too early top 50 rankings for 2024 season

With the NFL Combine wrapped, the biggest free agency moves behind us and the NFL draft on the horizon, here are my Updated Way, Way Too Early 2024 Rankings.

Some quick notes. This takes into account how the NFL currently is. Where I have ranked players of the same position next to each other is my way of saying they are very similar and it’s mostly just personal preference. These rankings are also intended to be used primarily for managed re-draft leagues. If you’re playing bestball, these rankings can still serve as a good reference, but keep in mind that players with extremely high single week upside such as De’Von Achane would move up significantly in those formats. And now on to the biggest risers and fallers post free agency.

Drake London gets the biggest bump following Kirk Cousins’ arrival in Atlanta while Bijan Robinson also moves up a couple spots. Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry and Joe Mixon all move up significantly after landing in favorable spots, while Saquon Barkley also moves up– albeit not as much as you may think. On the flip side, DJ Moore moves down after the Bears traded for Keenan Allen. And James Cook and De’Von Achane slide down to make room for the aforementioned RB risers as well as more receivers moving up the board.

This will continue to change as teams add and lose free agents, draft players, and adjust offensive schemes etc. As changes happen over the off-season, I will update this list and ultimately expand it.

*Dropped out of rankings: Ken Walker III (previously 42), Aaron Jones (previously 49)