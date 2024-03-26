Matthew Berry’s updated way, way too early top 50 rankings for 2024 season
With the NFL Combine wrapped, the biggest free agency moves behind us and the NFL draft on the horizon, here are my Updated Way, Way Too Early 2024 Rankings.
Some quick notes. This takes into account how the NFL currently is. Where I have ranked players of the same position next to each other is my way of saying they are very similar and it’s mostly just personal preference. These rankings are also intended to be used primarily for managed re-draft leagues. If you’re playing bestball, these rankings can still serve as a good reference, but keep in mind that players with extremely high single week upside such as De’Von Achane would move up significantly in those formats. And now on to the biggest risers and fallers post free agency.
Drake London gets the biggest bump following Kirk Cousins’ arrival in Atlanta while Bijan Robinson also moves up a couple spots. Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry and Joe Mixon all move up significantly after landing in favorable spots, while Saquon Barkley also moves up– albeit not as much as you may think. On the flip side, DJ Moore moves down after the Bears traded for Keenan Allen. And James Cook and De’Von Achane slide down to make room for the aforementioned RB risers as well as more receivers moving up the board.
This will continue to change as teams add and lose free agents, draft players, and adjust offensive schemes etc. As changes happen over the off-season, I will update this list and ultimately expand it.
RANK
PREVIOUS
PLAYER
POS
TEAM
1
1
RB
49ers
2
2
WR
Dolphins
3
3
WR
Cowboys
4 (↑)
5
Ja'Marr Chase
WR
Bengals
5 (↓)
4
WR
Vikings
6 (↑)
7
RB
Jets
7 (↑)
9
Bijan Robinson
RB
Falcons
8 (↓)
7
WR
Lions
9 (↓)
8
RB
Rams
10 (↑)
13
RB
Lions
11 (↓)
10
WR
Rams
12
12
WR
Eagles
13 (↓)
11
WR
Jets
14 (↑)
17
Saquon Barkley
RB
Eagles
15 (↓)
14
RB
Colts
16 (↓)
15
WR
Texans
17 (↑)
23
WR
49ers
18 (↑)
40
Drake London
WR
Falcons
19 (↑)
21
QB
Bills
20 (↓)
19
WR
Bills
21 (↑)
22
WR
Raiders
22 (↑)
43
Josh Jacobs
RB
Packers
23 (↓)
18
RB
Jaguars
24 (↑)
29
WR
Bucs
25
25
QB
Eagles
26 (↓)
24
WR
Saints
27
27
WR
Colts
28 (↓)
26
WR
Chiefs
29 (↓)
16
DJ Moore
WR
Bears
30 (↓)
28
WR
49ers
31 (↑)
50
Derrick Henry
RB
Ravens
32 (↓)
31
WR
Seahawks
33 (↓)
30
WR
Texans
34 (↓)
33
WR
Dolphins
35 (↓)
34
QB
Ravens
36
36
TE
Lions
37
37
RB
Chiefs
38 (↑)
NA
Joe Mixon
RB
Texans
39
39
WR
Eagles
40 (↓)
38
RB
Bucs
41 (↓)
32
James Cook
RB
Bills
42 (↓)
20
De'Von Achane
RB
Dolphins
43 (↓)
41
QB
Chiefs
44 (↑)
45
WR
Browns
45 (↓)
35
Keenan Allen
WR
Bears
46 (↓)
44
WR
Bengals
47
47
WR
Rams
48 (↓)
46
WR
Ravens
49 (↓)
48
TE
Chiefs
50 (↑)
NA
TE
Ravens
*Dropped out of rankings: Ken Walker III (previously 42), Aaron Jones (previously 49)