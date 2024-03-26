Advertisement

Matthew Berry’s updated way, way too early top 50 rankings for 2024 season

With the NFL Combine wrapped, the biggest free agency moves behind us and the NFL draft on the horizon, here are my Updated Way, Way Too Early 2024 Rankings.

Some quick notes. This takes into account how the NFL currently is. Where I have ranked players of the same position next to each other is my way of saying they are very similar and it’s mostly just personal preference. These rankings are also intended to be used primarily for managed re-draft leagues. If you’re playing bestball, these rankings can still serve as a good reference, but keep in mind that players with extremely high single week upside such as De’Von Achane would move up significantly in those formats. And now on to the biggest risers and fallers post free agency.

Drake London gets the biggest bump following Kirk Cousins’ arrival in Atlanta while Bijan Robinson also moves up a couple spots. Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry and Joe Mixon all move up significantly after landing in favorable spots, while Saquon Barkley also moves up– albeit not as much as you may think. On the flip side, DJ Moore moves down after the Bears traded for Keenan Allen. And James Cook and De’Von Achane slide down to make room for the aforementioned RB risers as well as more receivers moving up the board.

This will continue to change as teams add and lose free agents, draft players, and adjust offensive schemes etc. As changes happen over the off-season, I will update this list and ultimately expand it.

RANK

PREVIOUS

PLAYER

POS

TEAM

1

1

Christian McCaffrey

RB

49ers

2

2

Tyreek Hill

WR

Dolphins

3

3

CeeDee Lamb

WR

Cowboys

4 (↑)

5

Ja'Marr Chase

WR

Bengals

5 (↓)

4

Justin Jefferson

WR

Vikings

6 (↑)

7

Breece Hall

RB

Jets

7 (↑)

9

Bijan Robinson

RB

Falcons

8 (↓)

7

Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR

Lions

9 (↓)

8

Kyren Williams

RB

Rams

10 (↑)

13

Jahmyr Gibbs

RB

Lions

11 (↓)

10

Puka Nacua

WR

Rams

12

12

A.J. Brown

WR

Eagles

13 (↓)

11

Garrett Wilson

WR

Jets

14 (↑)

17

Saquon Barkley

RB

Eagles

15 (↓)

14

Jonathan Taylor

RB

Colts

16 (↓)

15

Nico Collins

WR

Texans

17 (↑)

23

Brandon Aiyuk

WR

49ers

18 (↑)

40

Drake London

WR

Falcons

19 (↑)

21

Josh Allen

QB

Bills

20 (↓)

19

Stefon Diggs

WR

Bills

21 (↑)

22

Davante Adams

WR

Raiders

22 (↑)

43

Josh Jacobs

RB

Packers

23 (↓)

18

Travis Etienne

RB

Jaguars

24 (↑)

29

Mike Evans

WR

Bucs

25

25

Jalen Hurts

QB

Eagles

26 (↓)

24

Chris Olave

WR

Saints

27

27

Michael Pittman

WR

Colts

28 (↓)

26

Rashee Rice

WR

Chiefs

29 (↓)

16

DJ Moore

WR

Bears

30 (↓)

28

Deebo Samuel

WR

49ers

31 (↑)

50

Derrick Henry

RB

Ravens

32 (↓)

31

DK Metcalf

WR

Seahawks

33 (↓)

30

Tank Dell

WR

Texans

34 (↓)

33

Jaylen Waddle

WR

Dolphins

35 (↓)

34

Lamar Jackson

QB

Ravens

36

36

Sam LaPorta

TE

Lions

37

37

Isiah Pacheco

RB

Chiefs

38 (↑)

NA

Joe Mixon

RB

Texans

39

39

DeVonta Smith

WR

Eagles

40 (↓)

38

Rachaad White

RB

Bucs

41 (↓)

32

James Cook

RB

Bills

42 (↓)

20

De'Von Achane

RB

Dolphins

43 (↓)

41

Patrick Mahomes

QB

Chiefs

44 (↑)

45

Amari Cooper

WR

Browns

45 (↓)

35

Keenan Allen

WR

Bears

46 (↓)

44

Tee Higgins

WR

Bengals

47

47

Cooper Kupp

WR

Rams

48 (↓)

46

Zay Flowers

WR

Ravens

49 (↓)

48

Travis Kelce

TE

Chiefs

50 (↑)

NA

Mark Andrews

TE

Ravens

*Dropped out of rankings: Ken Walker III (previously 42), Aaron Jones (previously 49)