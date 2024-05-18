Matt Sieg is the latest offer from Rutgers football

A Friday offer went out from Rutgers football to Matt Sieg, a class of 2026 prospect from Pennsylvania.

Sieg is a four-star athlete and the No. 140 prospect in the nation according to 247Sports. In addition to Rutgers, he holds offers from Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State, Pittsburgh and Syracuse among others. He attends Fort Cherry High School (McDonald, Pennsylvania) where he also plays varsity baseball and basketball.

At 6 feet and 175 pounds, Sieg is an elite athlete with impressive measurables. He runs a 4.42 time in the 40.

He isn’t just a combine freak as Sieg performs at a high level.

As a quarterback, he threw for 1,650 yards with 20 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also ran the ball for 2,234 yards with 39 touchdowns in 15 games played.

As a safety, he had 20 total tackles with three interceptions and a pass defended.

On Friday, Sieg tweeted about the offer from Rutgers football:

Currently, the Rutgers 2025 recruiting class stands at eight commits and is No. 29 in the nation.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire