Matt Ryan Shocks NFL World With Big Announcement: 'Dear Atlanta...'

NFL quarterback Matt Ryan made an announcement that shocked the NFL world on Monday, April 22, 2024.

Ryan, who has played with the Atlanta Falcons for over a decade, has retired.

Matt Ryan Announces Retirement From NFL

The Falcons drafted Matt Ryan in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft. He played for the team until 2021, when he was traded to the Indianapolis Colts. However, his NFL career has come to an end, as Ryan shared that he is stepping away from football.

In a new video, Matt Ryan enters the room with the words "Dear Atlanta..." written on the back wall. He is holding several pieces of paper when sitting on a stool. "April 26, 2008, my lifelong dream came true," the NFL star begins.

"Ever since I can remember all, I ever wanted to do was play professional sports and on that Saturday, in New York City, the Atlantic Falcons gave me that chance," Ryan continued.

Matt Ryan Says His 'Childhood Dream Has Officially Come To An End'

"I was lucky to be surrounded by so many great teammates and coaches. I learned very quickly what greatness looked like," he said of his past teammates, specifically naming Roddy White, Tony Gonzalez, and Michael Turner.

"A few years later, enters Julie Jones, and for ten years, I was lucky to be his teammate," Ryan said of playing with the star wide receiver.

"I truly believe that football, like life, is not simply about what you do, but rather, who you do it with," the quarterback added. "And I was a better player because of the people I was surrounded by."

Matt Ryan Thanks Falcons Fans

"So today, 16 years after being drafted, my childhood dream has officially come to an end. I'm honored to retire as a Falcon," he said. "Thank you to all the Falcons fans for your continued support. Through the highs and the lows, I've always felt your energy and passion. I want you to know that every day, I felt the responsibility to give you the best version of myself."

The star quarterback added, "While we didn't accomplish everything we had hoped, I am proud of what we did. And I know that I gave everything I could to be the best that I possibly could [have.]"

"You have no control in this profession in where you start. I am so lucky that my start and my finish was here in Atlanta," he said, holding back tears.

NFL World Reacts To Matt Ryan's Retirement

After the news broke, many NFL stars took to social media to remember what it was like to be part of the league with Matt Ryan.

"2016 was a special year. Matt Ryan put together one of the best QB seasons we’ve ever seen," Cleveland Browns defensive end Miles Garrett said.

In a separate post, Garrett said, "Growing up in Atlanta, I got the chance to watch Matt Ryan from the start of his career to his end. Watching him play when I was 12 to eventually covering him professionally in 2021 at 25 was a privilege as a reporter. Matt was nothing but a class act speaking with us and working with us in our #Falcons partnership."

He added, "Wish nothing but the best for him and his family. Ryan's impact on Atlanta is nothing short of spectacular."

Matt Ryan's Stellar NFL Career

From: Matt Ryan

To: Atlanta pic.twitter.com/JWhkNqHzdY — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 22, 2024

According to ESPN, Ryan started every game for the Falcons from 2010 until October 27, 2019, when he could not play against the Seattle Seahawks due to an ankle injury. He only missed three games throughout his entire career in Atlanta, becoming the team's all-time leader in nearly every passing category.

Ryan led the NFL in completions twice (in 2019 and 2020), attempts once (in 2020), and completion percentage once (in 2012). Throughout the 15 years he played in the NFL, he completed 65.6% of his passes for 62,792 yards, 381 touchdowns, and 183 interceptions with a quarterback rating of 93.6.

Furthermore, Ryan finished his career fifth in NFL history in a total of 5,551 completions, 8,464 attempts, seventh in yards, ninth in touchdowns, eighth in passing yards per game, ninth in sacks taken, and 39th in interceptions.

Matt Ryan's 38 career fourth-quarter comebacks rank fourth all-time, just behind Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and Ben Roethlisberger.