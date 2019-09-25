Matt Nagy disappointed Tarik Cohen streamed video from locker room that captured naked teammate

Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen was fired up to win a nationally-televised game against Washington on Monday, but he went too far with his celebration. Cohen disappointed head coach Matt Nagy and put another Bears player in a compromising position after Cohen livestreamed video from the team’s locker room.

Following the win, Cohen turned on Instagram live to address his followers. As Cohen was celebrating in the foreground, offensive lineman Kyle Long was getting undressed in the background, completely unaware he was being filmed. For a few moments, Long was completely naked on Cohen’s livestream. Cohen quickly deleted the video, but the damage was done.

On Wednesday, Nagy addressed the issue, saying Cohen made a mistake and would have to learn from it, according to ESPN.

“Without a doubt, it is [a policy going forward]," Nagy said Wednesday. "First of all, it's a league rule, so that's that. And I think it's unfortunate that that happened. Tarik feels bad and is apologetic and embarrassed that it happened. "I think it's something that [what] you need to do is you learn from it. It was a mistake and nothing that is malicious at all. But it was a mistake, so let's make sure that that mistake doesn't happen again to all of our players."

Players are prohibited from posting on social media until after postgame interviews. Cohen’s livestream took place before the media was allowed into the team’s locker room. It’s unclear if the NFL will punish Cohen for violating that policy.

It’s not the first time a player has gotten in trouble for livestreaming in the locker room. Antonio Brown drew the ire of Mike Tomlin after livestreaming Tomlin’s victory speech following a Pittsburgh Steelers win in 2017.

Though embarrassing, the Bears are focused on putting the video behind them. If the team can manage a victory against the division-rival Minnesota Vikings in Week 4, expect the team to celebrate, but don’t expect to see any livestreams.

