Matos breaks 103-year-old Giants record with four RBI vs. Rockies originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Luis Matos is off to a historic start in his second MLB season with the Giants.

After driving in five runs in San Francisco's 10-5 win over the Colorado Rockies on Friday at Oracle Park, the young outfielder continued his hot stretch on Saturday.

Matos blasted a three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning, collecting his 12th, 13th and 14th RBI this season in the process.

LUIS MATOS ARE YOU KIDDING ME 🤯 pic.twitter.com/mjiB21bafZ — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 18, 2024

Matos' 14 RBI through his first six games this season were tied for the most in Giants franchise history with George "High Pockets" Kelly, who set the record in 1921.

That is, until his next plate appearance.

Two innings later, Matos doubled home Matt Chapman from first base with a scorching double to left-center field in the bottom of the third, giving him 15 RBI on the season and the franchise record.

According to MLB's Sarah Langs, Matos' nine RBI in a two-game span also tied the record for the most by a Giants player 22 years old or younger with none other than Orlando Cepeda, who set the record in 1959.

And if you thought he was done for the day, you would be mistaken.

In the bottom of the eighth, with the Giants leading 9-4, Matos knocked in two more runs with a one-out single to left-center, giving him six RBI in the game and 11 in two games.

It's safe to say Matos is off to a phenomenal start, and the Giants' offense certainly needed it.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast