The Masters: Tee times, TV and streaming for the opening round of the first PGA Tour major of 2021
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Masters is back in its usual spot on the calendar for 2021, and Dustin Johnson is chasing history.
The world No. 1 and defending Masters champion is looking to become the fourth golfer to repeat as Masters champion — joining Jack Nicklaus (1965-66), Nick Faldo (1989-90) and Tiger Woods (2001-02).
Johnson's path to winning his second Masters won't be easy, though. He will need to fend off challengers such as Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas — who have each won events in the last month.
One formidable opponent the field won't have to face? Tiger Woods, who is recovering from multiple leg injuries he sustained in a Feb. 23 car crash in Los Angeles.
Here is all the information you need to get ready for the opening round of the 2021 Masters:
How to watch on TV
CBS will carry the main broadcast of the opening round beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.
ESPN will also provide coverage from 3-7:30 p.m.
How to stream
Masters.com, the Masters app, ESPN+, CBSSports.com, Paramount+ and the CBS Sports app will provide various streaming options, including featured groups, Amen Corner (11th, 12th and 13th holes) and additional holes.
Reading list
How Dustin Johnson’s South Carolina roots molded him into a Masters champion
Bryson DeChambeau unleashes new weapon at the Masters
Opinion: Why DeChambeau will win his first Masters
Masters honorary starter Lee Elder puts Black golf struggles in spotlight
Five things you need to know for Masters opening-round Thursday
Rory McIlroy visits Tiger, who admits he doesn't know where all his trophies are
Opinion: Phil Mickelson, McIlroy win the day by speaking up in favor of voting rights
Masters survey: Augusta National's best holes and its sneaky-hardest holes
Masters: Hole-by-hole look at Augusta National Golf Club
Patrons glad to be back at Masters, even with seating limitations
First round tee times
(All times Eastern)
8:00 a.m.: Michael Thompson, Hudson Swafford
8:12 a.m.: Sandy Lyle, Matt Jones, Dylan Frittelli
8:24 a.m.: Ian Woosnam, Jim Herman, Stewart Cink
8:36 a.m.: Sebastian Munoz, Henrik Stenson, Robert Streb
8:48 a.m.: Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, Joe Long (a)
9:00 a.m.: Brian Harman, Ian Poulter, Brendon Todd
9:12 a.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Si Woo Kim, Corey Conners
9:24 a.m.: Danny Willett, Joaquin Niemann, Kevin Kisner
9:36 a.m.: Jason Day, Matthew Wolff, Cameron Champ
9:48 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English, Abraham Ancer
10:06 a.m.: Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland
10:18 a.m.: Sergio Garcia, Webb Simpson, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
10:30 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood, Tyler Strafaci (a)
10:42 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy
10:54 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger, Paul Casey
11:06 a.m.: Vijay Singh, Martin Laird
11:18 a.m.: Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker, Brian Gay
11:30 a.m.: Carlos Ortiz, Mackenzie Hughes, Bernd Wiesberger
11:42 a.m.: Mike Weir, C.T. Pan, Robert MacIntyre
11:54 a.m. Jose Maria Olazabal, Matt Wallace, Lanto Griffin
12:12 p.m.: Victor Perez, Jason Kokrak, Marc Leishman
12:24 p.m.: Fred Couples, Francesco Molinari, Charles Osborne (a)
12:26 p.m.: Zach Johnson, Kevin Na, Gary Woodland
12:48 p.m.: Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar
1:00 p.m.: Billy Horschel, Tyrrell Hatton, Ryan Palmer
1:12 p.m.: Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler
1:24 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im, Matthew Fitzpatrick
1:36 p.m.: Adam Scott, Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa
1:48 p.m.: Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Thomas
2:00 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2021 Masters: TV, streaming, first-round tee times at Augusta National