Masters 2024: Tiger Woods joined by son Charlie in practice area on Sunday

Tiger Woods is playing his 100th round at the Masters on Sunday. After shooting his worst-ever major score as a pro, Woods teed off at 9:35 a.m. EDT alongside U.S. Amateur runner-up Neal Shipley.

Woods said after laboring through Saturday’s 82, “It will be a long night and a long warmup session, but we’ll be ready.”

And ready he was, warming up Sunday at Augusta National with his son, Charlie.

Charlie Woods was shown during early streaming coverage giving his dad some help in the tournament practice area. The elder has already made history this week by making his 24th consecutive cut at the Masters. He's now reached triple-digits in rounds played in the season's first major.

