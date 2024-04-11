Masters 2024: Tee times, gate openings ‘delayed until further notice’ as officials monitor weather

Augusta National announced Thursday morning that gate openings and tee times for the Masters have been delayed until further notice because of weather.

Officials originally delayed opening the gates for the first round Thursday, but gave an update just after 5 a.m. that the tee times would be delayed too.

The first group was set to tee off at 8 a.m. Augusta National has not pushed the entire first round back, but says it won’t begin before 9 a.m.

We continue to monitor the weather closely. Gate openings and tee times have been delayed until further notice. The first round will not begin before 9 a.m. https://t.co/upQzE1x4Jh — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 11, 2024

Severe Weather Team 2 tracked heavy rain and strong wind gusts that moved through north Georgia overnight and is now in east Georgia. A wind advisory is in effect for dozens of Georgia counties, including Richmond County.

Augusta National says it will continue to monitor the weather conditions and post updates on its website and social media accounts.

