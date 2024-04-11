Masters 2024: No amateur has won a green jacket. Can this Georgia Tech golfer become the first?

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have plenty of connections to the Masters from the legendary Bobby Jones who helped design this iconic course to Larry Mize, the only alumni to win a green jacket.

Now, another Yellow Jacket is hoping to be the second to win it all for Tech.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Throughout this 29-year coaching career at Georgia Tech, Bruce Heppler has witnessed several of his golfers play on the world’s biggest state — which just happens to be a few hours away from their practice facility.

“I feel really privileged with the fourth time we’ve had an amateur from my team play in the Masters. So it’s just kind of pinch yourself every day you wake up,” he said.

Christo Lamprecht is the latest amateur to represent Georgia Tech. Channel 2 Action News was there when Heppler caught up with Lamprecht on the chipping green.

Heppler says Lamprecht looked relaxed on the eve of playing in his second major championship.

“I think he’s committed to just enjoy the experience and let the chips fall where they may and hopefully he’s just kind of kind of enjoy the ride. And let’s see what happens. So hopefully, that’s good. And you never know he’s got the skill set to play here. See what happens,” his coach said.

RELATED STORIES:

Of course, mixed in the sea of patrons mostly wearing green, there are some Georgia Bulldogs fans watching.

“I’ve heard a lot of Yellow Jackets and good stuff, but I’ve heard a lot of people trying to get attention out of me, saying Go Dawgs. I’m not going to them any recognition. If they want to say Yellow Jackets, then all good,” Lamprecht said.

The University of Georgia has six golfers presenting the red and black this year, including 2023 Open champion Brian Harman.

No matter where your collegiate loyalties lie, this tournament brings everyone together.

“You’ve got the greatest tournament the world in the state and I think this leads the younger people that want to do that and so to great golf universities, with players all over the world succeeding. And so obviously it’s competitive, but I think it brings out the best in everybody,” Heppler said.

No amateur has ever won the Masters. So far the best finish by amateur Georgia Tech golfer at the Masters was Matt Kuchar in 1998 when he finished tied 21st.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Rickie Fowler of the United States and Jordan Spieth of the United States are seen with their families on the eighth green during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Taylor Moore of the United States and Austin Eckroat of the United States walk the second hole during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Will Zalatoris of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Adam Scott of Australia plays his shot from the third tee during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Rickie Fowler of the United States daughter hits the ball off the second tee during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Trevor Immelman of South Africa, Adam Scott of Australia, and Ian Woosnam of Wales walk on the third green during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Adam Scott of Australia plays his shot from the second tee during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: General view of the ninth green flag during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Gary Player of South Africa putts on the second green during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Gary Player of South Africa bag walks off the second green during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Emiliano Grillo of Argentina walks the second hole with his family during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Emiliano Grillo of Argentina chips onto second green as Austin Eckroat of the United States watches during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Luke List of the United States and his family walks on the second green during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Jordan Spieth of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: The family of Trevor Immelman looks on during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Emiliano Grillo of Argentina walks the second hole with his family during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Gary Player of South Africa bag is seen on the second green during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Jordan Spieth of the United States son hits the ball off the second tee during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Tom Watson of the United States and Mike Weir of Canada walk up the second hole during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Ben Crenshaw of the United States and Bubba Watson of the United States walk the second hole during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Trevor Immelman of South Africa and his family walk the ninth hole during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Keegan Bradley of the United States, Luke List of the United States and Camilo Villegas of Colombia walk the second hole with their families during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Adam Scott of Australia plays his shot from the ninth tee during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Gary Player of South Africa reacts on the second green during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Tom Watson of the United States and Mike Weir of Canada walk up the second hole during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Ben Crenshaw of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Ben Crenshaw of the United States putts on the second green during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Rickie Fowler of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Camilo Villegas of Colombia son putts on the second green during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Camilo Villegas of Colombia fist bumps his son on the second green during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Austin Eckroat of the United States chips onto the second green during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Trevor Immelman of South Africa looks on from the third hole during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Trevor Immelman of South Africa looks on from the third hole during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Bubba Watson of the United States and his son walk on the second green during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Camilo Villegas of Colombia and Keegan Bradley of the United States walk off the third green during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Ben Crenshaw of the United States shakes hands with Bubba Watson of the United States on the second green during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Gary Player of South Africa looks on from the second green during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Jordan Spieth of the United States son (L) and Rickie Fowler of the United States daughter (R) are seen on the second hole during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Bubba Watson of the United States putts on the third green as his family and Ben Crenshaw of the United States watch during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Gary Player of South Africa bag walks to the second green during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Trevor Immelman of South Africa plays his shot from the second tee during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Gary Player of South Africa looks on from the second tee during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Trevor Immelman of South Africa plays his shot from the ninth tee during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Erik van Rooyen of South Africa chips onto the second green during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Keegan Bradley of the United States chips onto the second green while Luke List of the United States watches during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Camilo Villegas of Colombia, Luke List of the United States and Keegan Bradley of the United States walk off the third green during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Trevor Immelman of South Africa son plays a shot from the ninth tee during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)