Masters 2024: Justin Thomas splits with caddie Jim 'Bones' Mackay before Augusta

Justin Thomas won the 2022 PGA Championship with Jim Mackay on his bag [Getty Images]

Former world number one Justin Thomas has announced his split from caddie Jim 'Bones' Mackay - a little over a week before the Masters starts at Augusta.

The American began working with Mackay in 2021 and won the second major of his career at the 2022 PGA Championship.

Thomas struggled in 2023, one of the worst years of his career, but has fared better in the early part of 2024.

"While incredibly difficult for me to say, Bones and I have parted ways," he wrote on social media.

Two-time major winner Thomas, who also won the PGA Championship in 2017, has not revealed who will be on his bag when the Masters begins on Thursday.

Mackay, 58, is one of the game's most successful and recognisable caddies after a successful 25-year partnership with five-time major champion Phil Mickelson which ended in 2017.

Thomas did not win a PGA Tour title in 2023 - his first season without a victory since 2015.

The United States Ryder Cup player started 2024 with four top-12 finishes in his opening five events, although he missed the cut during the recent Players Championship at Sawgrass - the PGA Tour's flagship tournament.

"The things we've been able to accomplish together - the PGA Championship in 2022, the Presidents Cup, the Ryder Cups were all unforgettable experiences," added Thomas, who is 28th in the Official World Golf Ranking.

"His wisdom on and off the course has been a blessing during a tough stretch of my career and he was there every step of the way."