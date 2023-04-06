Masters 2023: Tracking Tiger Woods’ opening round at Augusta National

Tiger Woods is back on the course this week at the Masters.

The 47-year-old returned to golf this week for the first time in more than a month for the first major championship of the year. Woods last played at the Genesis Invitational in February, where he barely made the cut in what was his first competitive tournament in about seven months.

Woods hasn’t played much since his car crash more than two years ago, and he’s admittedly “very lucky to have this leg” after that accident. He also knows his days at Augusta National are numbered.

“I don’t know how many more I have in me,” he said Tuesday.

But while he is here, all eyes will be on Woods. So, it’s time for the Tiger Tracker.

Here’s everything you need to know to keep up with Woods’ opening round at Augusta National:

Tiger Woods is back in action this week for the first time since the Genesis Invitational. (AP/Jae C. Hong)

Tiger Woods' opening round at the Masters

Tiger Woods will tee off at 10:18 a.m. ET on Thursday with Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele.

Hole 1 | Par 4, 445 yards

Woods got off to a perfect start on Thursday morning.

His drive at the first went straight down the middle on a hole he's largely struggled at throughout his career.

While his approach shot was on the front end of the green, Woods two-putted and walked off the first hole with a par.

Tiger Woods score: Par | E

Hole 2 | Par 5, 575 yards

Woods' drive on the second landed in a bunker off the right side of the fairway, but he got right and hit the green in regulation. He just narrowly missed a 38-footer for birdie, too, and tapped in to save his par.

Tiger Woods score: Par | E

Hole 3 | Par 4, 350 yards

Woods nearly drove the green on the short par 4, but his approach shot was left short of the green — all but ruining his chance at his first birdie of the day. He then chipped up to about 8 feet from the cup, and his par putt was just off the mark.

Story continues

As it was his short game that plagued him the last time out, his stumble at the third hole isn't a good sign.

Tiger Woods score: Bogey | +1

Hole 4 | Par 3, 240 yards

Woods hit his drive on the first par 3 of the day to about 30 feet from the cup, and then tapped in a par putt. It won't get him back to even, but it's a solid recovery after his first bogey of the round from the previous hole.

Tiger Woods score: Par | +1

Hole 5 | Par 4, 495 yards

Well, Woods found more trouble on the greens at the fifth.

Woods three-putted for bogey at the par 4 after his approach landed 51 feet from the cup on the front end of the green. He had a 3-footer for par, but it lipped out just right of the cup, which brought him to 2-over on the day.

Tiger Woods score: Bogey | +2

Hole 6 | Par 3, 180 yards

Woods parred the 6th hole, but left a very makable 13-foot birdie putt short of the hole. His putting issues aren't getting better.

Tiger Woods score: Par | +2

This post will be updated throughout Woods' opening round at the Masters.