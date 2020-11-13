Masters 2020, round two: live score and latest updates from Augusta

Paul Casey waves at the camera - GETTY IMAGES

12:17 PM

What happened to Bryson DeChambeau?

Augusta has a habit of humbling the vainglorious. Take Ian Poulter, who has never fully shaken off his cocky young prediction that golf would be dominated by "just me and Tiger". Last weekend, he strode into the Masters shop for a few souvenirs and found himself mistaken by a security guard for Bernhard Langer. It was a similarly chastening experience for Bryson DeChambeau, the most hyped physics graduate in the Western world, as he plotted and agonised his way to a 70. The course was punishing him, it seemed, for having the temerity to boast that he would play it as a par 67.

12:00 PM

Will we see a British winner?

Rory McIlroy is faced with an uphill task on day two of the Masters after England's Paul Casey set an impressive clubhouse target at Augusta National.

Casey fired an eagle and five birdies in a flawless 65 to lead by two shots from Webb Simpson and Xander Schauffele, with defending champion Tiger Woods and Lee Westwood part of a five-strong group on four under.

A weather delay of almost three hours meant most of the later starters were unable to finish their first round on schedule, with Justin Thomas reaching five under par after 10 holes before play was suspended due to the fading light.

McIlroy had covered the front nine in level par and faces a bunker shot on the 10th when play resumes.

Tweet of the day

Jason Kokrak was unlucky to find the water on the 15th, but at least Westwood showed him where the ball had gone in.

"Oh my God! Mud ball!"



Jason Kokrak's second shot flew the 15th green and caught a downslope before running just past Westwood, as he walked off the 16th tee, and into the lake! 🌊#TheMasters pic.twitter.com/zT4AmvH0tl — Sky Sports (@SkySports) November 12, 2020

Quote of the day

"I've got rubber things inside here to stop the shirt coming out, and when I wear braces the shirt doesn't come out, so that's it. I don't use it for a fashion parade"

- Sandy Lyle explains his decision to wear braces

Shot of the day

Former champion Patrick Reed looked to be in trouble after a wayward drive on the ninth, only to produce a magical escape to set up a birdie.

Maybe the shot of the day from Patrick Reed pic.twitter.com/2viHS9FlzL — GOLFTV (@GOLFTV) November 13, 2020

Round of the day

Nineteen months after an opening round of 81, Casey improved by 16 shots with a flawless 65.

Impressive first round play by @Paul_Casey at Augusta National Golf Club 🙌 pic.twitter.com/es0ig2dGx6 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) November 12, 2020

Statistic of the day

It is tough for Woods to break new ground at this stage of his career, but the 44 year-old managed it with a bogey-free 68.

Easiest hole

The par-five second hole played to an average of 4.500 with 36 players making birdie and clubhouse leader Casey one of four players to make an eagle.

Toughest hole

Casey also birdied the 10th, his opening hole, but overall that played the toughest, with 23 bogeys and two double bogeys contributing to an average of 4.265.

On the slide

McIlroy's chances of the victory needed to complete the career grand slam after a front nine of 36 left him with plenty of work to do.