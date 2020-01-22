Massive brawl breaks out at end of Kansas-Kansas State game

The end of No. 3 Kansas’ 81-60 win against Kansas State did not go well on Tuesday night at Allen Fieldhouse.

Instead, the blowout rivalry game ended in an all-out brawl.

As Kansas started dribbling out the clock while holding a 22-point lead in the final seconds, Kansas State’s DaJuan Gordon stole the ball and started dribbling down the court in an effort to secure one last layup.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Kansas’ Silvio De Sousa, however, sprinted behind Gordon and came up with a massive block as he attempted the layup, sending Gordon down into the baseline.

Almost instantly, both teams swarmed the scene on the baseline, which sparked the wild brawl that spilled down into the crowd and media section underneath the basket. Several punches were thrown in the incident, and De Sousa even picked up a chair at one point, though it was taken away from him before he could do anything with it.

It took several arena staff, coaches, police officers and even cheerleaders to break up the fight.

This is a bad bad bad look for Kansas and Kansas State. Huge brawl. pic.twitter.com/gwaweTP6p7 — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) January 22, 2020

K-State and KU just got into a FULL BLOWN BRAWL 😳pic.twitter.com/YjyDeNVC8D — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 22, 2020

A lot will be made of the players fighting, but there’s a man wearing black that gets involved in the brawl , shown here. He threw a punch at Silvio De Sousa. pic.twitter.com/wDOrL0bmDY — Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) January 22, 2020

After things had settled, both teams were called back out from the locker rooms and one-tenth of a second was added back onto the clock. Kansas State hit one free throw from a technical foul out of the incident before the game was officially over.

Story continues

“I know that we were in the wrong,” Kansas coach Bill Self said, via KSNT’s Pete Francis. “I’m not saying that both parties weren’t in the wrong, but I know that we were in the wrong. “I was shaking hands with [Kansas State coach Bruce Weber] as the play was going down to the other end. Bruce came down to shake hands, and so I did not see what transpired until everybody started running out there. I didn’t even know that it was a melee until three or four seconds until after everybody was out there … That was an embarrassment on our part for the role that we played in it.”

"That was an embarrassment on our part for the role that we played in it and there will be consequences that I'm sure I'll announce tomorrow." - Bill Self on the fight.#kubball #kstatembb #billself pic.twitter.com/PXBMcZafZX — Pete Francis (@Pete_Francis) January 22, 2020

Self confirmed after the game that De Sousa received a technical foul, and that every bench player from both teams had been ejected from the contest at the end. The only players left were the 10 who were in the game at the time, via CBS Sports’ Kyle Boone.

Weber said he told his team not to foul at the end of the game, too, when Gordon stole the ball.

“You win with class, you lose with class,” Weber said, via the Kansas City Star. “It’s probably my fault. I told them not to press, not to foul, to back off. But the kids are young guys. They want to play hard. They were disappointed, frustrated. You don’t want to take that fire out of their belly but you have to handle it right. “All we talk about is act right, treat people right, play the right way. That’s been our way at K-State.”

Self said after the game that “there will be consequences,” which he will likely announce on Wednesday after he’s had a chance to review tape of the incident, but that it’s “obvious to me we played a role in what transpired and there will be penalties for that.”

“What happened is zero signs of toughness,” Self said, via Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star. “It’s a sign of immaturity and selfishness more than toughness.”

Kansas athletic director Jeff Long released a statement on Tuesday night, too, saying that he will review the footage with Self, the Big 12 Conference and Kansas State.

“The conduct of a few of our student-athletes at the conclusion of tonight’s game vs. Kansas State was simply unacceptable and not reflective of who we are,” Long said in a statement, via Boone. “Coach Self and I will review the incident, along with the Big 12 Conference and Kansas State to determine the appropriate consequences. There is no place for this conduct in college athletes or here at KU. I would like to apologize to the Big 12 Conference, Kansas State University, [Kansas State athletic director] Gene Taylor, Bruce Weber and all fans for the lack of sportsmanship from members of our team this evening.”

More from Yahoo Sports: