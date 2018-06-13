Maryland OL Jordan McNair dies days after being hospitalized following workout

Maryland OL Jordan McNair died Wednesday.

Maryland offensive lineman Jordan McNair died Wednesday.

The redshirt freshman was hospitalized after a team workout on May 29. Maryland announced he was in the hospital on June 4.

“Our team is heartbroken with the loss of Jordan McNair,” Maryland coach D.J. Durkin said in a statement. “Jordan was an incredible young man, and his passion and enthusiasm made him an invaluable and beloved member of our team. Jordan was a hard worker and he always had a smile on his face. He was an extremely talented football player and a humble and genuine human being. He embodied the essence of what it means to be a teammate. Jordan was a fighter. Over the past few weeks, Jordan never gave up with his family, friends and team by his side. Our team will continue to be inspired by the spirit of this brave fighter. Please continue to pray for Jordan’s family during this difficult time.”

Current and former Maryland players were the first to break the news of McNair’s passing on Twitter.

Lord, words cannot explain anything right now. Thank you for allowing me to know a great friend, teammate and a man who was truly a brother. Watch over us all Jordan and rest in peace, Love you forever. ❤️ — Kasim Hill (@Khillqb11) June 13, 2018





Rest In Peace Jordan McNair Gone To Soon — DJ Moore (@idjmoore) June 13, 2018





Rest easy brother. U were taken to soon from us but we know that your in a better place now pic.twitter.com/KSakp734iA — Tyler Damon DeSue (@DeSueTd3) June 13, 2018

Story Continues





According to a GoFundMe page started for McNair, he had a liver transplant after he was hospitalized. The page had raised nearly $25,000 — past an initial goal of $20,000 — by Wednesday afternoon.

McNair was a three-star recruit in Maryland’s class of 2017 and redshirted last season. He’s the second player in as many summers to die after a conditioning workout following Kent State player Tyler Heintz’s death in 2017.

Heintz’s death came months after multiple Oregon players were hospitalized following team workouts in January 2017. According to one Oregon player’s mother, her son was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, a kidney problem that happens when workouts are way too strenuous.

Two Nebraska players were hospitalized with rhabdo in January following their offseason workouts.

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Draymond is trolling LeBron — again — with his parade T-shirt

• LaVar Ball ‘knows’ LeBron is heading to the Lakers

• NFL player competing on ‘The Bachelorette’ injures wrist and bows out

• Antonio Brown vents frustrations in strange interview

