Maryland native and four-star safety has USC on his list of schools

Safety Faheem Delane of the 2025 class released his top-11 schools a few days ago. Delane included the USC Trojans as a finalist in his recruitment.

Delane, a four-star safety, is the No. 18 prospect in the 2025 On3 Consensus.

The star defensive back and junior out of Olney (Maryland) Good Counsel High School is the No. 4 safety in the 2025 class and the No. 2 player in the state of Maryland.

As a sophomore, he tallied 41 tackles and 4 pass breakups.

According to On3’s RPM, the Penn State Nittany Lions are the favorites to land Delane at 41.7 %.

Alabama, USC, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Maryland, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina and Virginia Tech are his top 11 schools.

Delane spoke about the recruitment efforts of USC:

“I like where Lincoln Riley is aiming to take the USC program. They have great weather and the atmosphere is excellent too. They also have Calen Bullock, one of the top safeties in the country.”

Delane is not yet ranked by 247Sports, but On3 and Rivals have him listed as a four-star recruit. He’s currently No. 18 overall on the On3 consensus and is No. 4 among safeties in the class of 2025.

NEW: 2025 4-star S Faheem Delane talks his top schools: https://t.co/0xAXXDUTPt pic.twitter.com/dAKyYeCHph — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) March 17, 2023

