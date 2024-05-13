Mary Earps wants to fly the flag for goalkeepers but her Manchester United future is in doubt

Mary Earps kept a clean sheet as Manchester United won the Women’s FA Cup 4-0 against Tottenham (Getty Images)

Mary Earps wants to inspire the next generation of goalkeepers, but her own future remains uncertain with her Manchester United contract coming to an end at the end of the season.

The Lionesses goalkeeper kept a clean sheet as her side recovered from last year’s heartbreak to win the Women’s FA Cup for the first time in their history in dominant fashion with a 4-0 win over Tottenham. It was a significant moment for the club, who have underperformed in the league this season, but looked a different side in front of 78,082 fans at Wembley.

But their league form has caused problems for the club and they are likely to finish outside the top four, with Matt Beard’s Liverpool having out-performed all expectations this season, and currently occupy that place. For United, the prospect of another season without Champions League football may weigh heavily on the minds of Skinner, despite their maiden Women’s FA Cup trophy.

Mary Earps sprayed her teammates with champagne in celebration at their first FA Cup trophy (The FA via Getty Images)

Earps has gained a substantial following of her own, epitomised by the outpouring of support when Nike did not make a supporter’s version of her goalkeeping jersey, but when asked about it, the shot-stopper, who was mildly uncomfortable, said: “It’s so nice, something I’m trying to take in, to try and inspire younger players, and I’m a big believer that you can’t be what you can’t see, so I’m trying to fly the flag for goalkeepers a little bit in what I’ve done for the last couple of years and long may that continue.

“I’m just grateful for all the support that there’s been, it’s been an amazing last couple of years.”

However, her future at Manchester United is far from set, although manager Marc Skinner told the BBC: “Of course I would her to stay. She’s an FA Cup winner.” He also expressed that he hoped experiencing silverware with the club, would help encourage her to stay.

In the match itself, it was Ella Toone’s perfectly hit curled strike that got the match up and running after a lacklustre opening 45 minutes, her fourth in just seven appearances at the home of English football

Ella Toone scored a stunning strike for her side’s first goal (The FA via Getty Images)

Even the Manchester United player admitted after the match that “everyone says Wembley is my playground” as she defined the performance that could shape the future for the club.

“It’s been a difficult season for us, not the season that we wanted but we knew today we had to come and get the win and we know what heartbreak felt like last year, so for the group of girls, the staff, all the fans that travelled home and away and who were here today loud and proud, that was for them.

“It was devastating when you’re watching Chelsea lift the trophy right in front of your eyes. You’ve got that bit of hunger to go again, and as soon as we got to the final, we knew we couldn’t feel that way again.

“We used our experience of being in a final today. We were a team, we stuck together, we were positive and believed in ourselves.”

When probed about her Wembley record, Toone said: “Everyone keeps telling me it’s my playground but I’m not sure about that.

“I just like to help the team in any way that I can, and today was with that goal right before halftime, which I think really helped us.”

Last year Toone and Alessia Russo struck up a prolific partnership before the latter left at the end of her contract for the prospects of playing Champions League football with Arsenal, and the club will be fearful Earps, who is likely to have offers from all over Europe, could soon follow her Lionesses teammate.