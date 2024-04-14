Mary Earps-inspired Manchester United end Chelsea’s treble hopes

Manchester United will take on Tottenham in the Women's FA Cup final on May 12 - Getty Images/Charlotte Tattersall

Man Utd Women 2 Chelsea Women 1

Mary Earps produced a performance fitting of a Lioness to take Manchester United to Wembley and end Chelsea’s stranglehold over the Women’s FA Cup.

Earps, left out of the England side that beat the Republic of Ireland in favour of Chelsea’s Hannah Hampton, held firm in a second half siege at Leigh Sports Village to book a final date with Tottenham on May 12.

It was United’s first win over Chelsea since being reformed in 2018 and exacted revenge for last season’s final defeat against Emma Hayes’s side.

Lucia Garcia struck after just 41 seconds for United after an error by Chelsea full-back Eve Perisset. Leah Galton made the most of the miskick, surging down the left wing and crossing to the far post where Garcia buried the chance with her head.

Lucia Garcia opened the scoring in the first minute - Getty Images/Alex Livesey

Then Rachel Williams made it 2-0 after 23 minutes after some brilliant play down the left from Ella Toone. The Lioness left Melanie Leopolz in a heap with a superb drag back before delivering a pinpoint cross from Williams to head home her tenth goal of the season.

But four minutes into added time at the end of the first half, Lauren James pulled a goal back for the holders after some probing build-up play down the left involving Niamh Charles.

Moments earlier the influential James had brought a flying save from Earps with a header from Périsset’s cross.

Earps produced an even better stop early in the second half to claw away another header from her England team-mate. Then Earps denied James again from a low drive.

Chelsea had two second-half penalty appeals turned down and hit the bar directly from a corner delivered by Catarina Macario.

But despite incessant pressure in a frantic finish a chastened Chelsea could not find the equaliser and a quadruple quest is now down to a double pursuit after their League Cup final defeat by Arsenal.

