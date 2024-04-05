Marvin Harrison Jr. visited Cardinals Friday

Cardinals tackle Paris Johnson said recently that his former Ohio State teammate Marvin Harrison Jr. wants to play for the Cardinals and the wideout had a chance to tell the team his feelings on Friday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Harrison visited the Cardinals at their facility.

The Cardinals have the fourth overall pick in the draft and Harrison has been seen as a possible pick at that spot since the end of the regular season, although the prospect of the Cardinals trading down has been discussed more often as J.J. McCarthy's stock has risen during the pre-draft process.

Former LSU wideout Malik Nabers earlier this week. Harrison, Nabers, and former Washington receiver Rome Odunze are all expected to be among the top picks in this year's draft.