Marvin Harrison Jr.’s jersey can now be sold!

Arizona Cardinals and NFL fans have been waiting for this news. By signing his rookie contract with the Arizona Cardinals, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., the No. 4 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, will now be able to have his NFL jersey sold.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, with Harrison signing his standard player contract, he is now part of the NFLPA group licensing agreement, per Paragraph 4 of his deal.

His jersey was not yet available for purchase previously because he did not sign a licensing agreement with the NFLPA.

Harrison, who wears No. 18 for the Cardinals as he did at Ohio State.

We will see how long it takes for his jersey to hit the online stores, but Cardinals fans will be happy to know they will be able to get it.

Harrison is currently being sued by Fanatics for allegedly denying and refusing to live up to the terms of a licensing agreement he signed over a year ago.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire